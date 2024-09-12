Global Sleep Tech Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 17.5% Over The Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): States TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sleep tech has experienced significant growth as awareness of sleep's critical role in overall health has surged. Sleep tech encompasses a wide range of products that are designed with an aim to monitor, improve, and manage sleep quality. Increasingly, consumers and healthcare professionals alike recognize the importance of quality sleep for preventing chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, and mental health disorders. This heightened awareness is further driving innovation & demand for advanced sleep tech solutions.

Visit our Homepage

Applications of sleep tech are diverse, including consumer products like smart mattresses, sleep trackers, and sound machines, as well as clinical devices used in diagnosing and managing sleep disorders. For instance, the Guardian M10, introduced by VitalThings in 2022, offers continuous, contactless patient monitoring, showcasing the integration of advanced technology in healthcare settings. Similarly, consumer-focused devices like the Fitbit Charge 5, released in 2021, provide detailed insights into sleep patterns, allowing users to make informed adjustments to improve sleep quality.

Among different generations, Millennials and Gen Z are the most active adopters of sleep tech. These younger demographics are particularly inclined towards wearable technologies and smart home solutions that integrate seamlessly into their digital lifestyles. They value the convenience and data-driven insights these technologies offer, aligning with their broader wellness and health goals.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

As sleep tech continues to evolve, its applications expand, catering to both individual and professional needs. The ongoing advancements and increasing emphasis on sleep health highlight the sector's growing significance in enhancing overall well-being.

Global Sleep Tech Market: Key Datapoints