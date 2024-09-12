Disposable Water Bottle Market To Reach $349.2 Million, Globally, By 2033 At 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global disposable water bottle is experiencing growth primarily owing to increasing urbanization, rising consciousness, and the convenience of on-the-go hydration. In addition, the expansion of the and the need for accessible drinking water in regions with poor tap water quality are further driving demand. Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Disposable Water Bottle Market by Type (Metal, Glass, Plastic and Paper), Application (Mineral Water Company, Drinks Company, Household Use and Others), Capacity (Small ( 15ml –100ml), Medium ( 100ml –500ml), Large ( 500ml –1000ml), and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the global disposable water bottle market was valued at $220.0 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $349.2 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Prime Determinants of Growth The prime determinants of growth in the disposable water bottle market include increasing urbanization, rising health consciousness, and the demand for convenient hydration options. As urban populations expand, particularly in developing regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the need for easily accessible and safe drinking water becomes more pronounced, driving the consumption of bottled water. Health-conscious consumers are also shifting away from sugary beverages, opting for bottled water as a healthier alternative, further boosting market demand. The growth of the tourism and travel industry, which saw a resurgence post-pandemic, has significantly increased the sales of disposable water bottles, especially in airports, tourist attractions, and hotels. However, the market is also shaped by environmental concerns, as the impact of plastic waste has led to regulatory pressures and consumer demand for sustainable alternatives. This has prompted manufacturers to innovate with eco-friendly materials, such as biodegradable plastics and recycled bottles, which are expected to play a critical role in the market's future growth. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $220.0 million Market Size in 2033 $349.2 million CAGR 4.8% No. of Pages in Report 150 Segments Covered Type, Application, Capacity, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Growing tourism and travel industry Increasing urbanization and on-the-go lifestyles Safety concerns with tap water Opportunities Partnerships with events, sports teams, or brands for promotional products Development of eco-friendly, biodegradable materials Restraint Environmental concerns and plastic waste issues Government regulations on single-use plastics





Buy This Research Report (150 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Segment Highlights :

Based on type, the plastic segment holds the maximum share in the disposable water bottle market. Its dominance is driven by its affordability, versatility, and widespread availability. They are lightweight, durable, and cost-effective, making them suitable for mass production and distribution.

Based on application, the household use segment holds a significant share. This is primarily due to the widespread consumer preference for convenient and portable drinking water solutions at home. The increased focus on health and hydration has driven demand for single-use water bottles, especially in regions with limited access to clean tap water.

Based on capacity, the medium (100ml–500ml) segment holds the major share. This capacity is popular due to its balance between portability and sufficient hydration, making it ideal for a wide range of consumer needs and preferences. It caters for both individual and family use and is commonly found in retail environments, contributing to its significant market presence.

Bases on distribution channel, the offline distribution channel holds the maximum share. This is due to the extensive network of retail stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores that offer easy access to disposable water bottles.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds the major market share in the disposable water bottle market, primarily driven by its large and rapidly growing population, coupled with increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes. Countries like China and India, with over 2.8 billion people combined, are significant contributors to this market dominance. The region's expanding middle class and greater awareness of health and hygiene have led to a surge in bottled water consumption, especially in urban areas where concerns over tap water quality persist. In addition, the booming tourism industry in Asia-Pacific, which attracts millions of international and domestic travelers each year, further fuels the demand for disposable water bottles. The convenience and accessibility of these bottles make them a preferred choice for on-the-go hydration. Moreover, rapid economic development and infrastructure growth in the region have facilitated increased retail distribution, making bottled water readily available in both urban and rural areas, solidifying Asia-Pacific's leadership in the global market.

Enquiry Before Buying:

Players :

Amcor

Ball corporation

Crown Holdings

Allied Glass

Can Pack Group

Genpak

Paper Water Bottle

Mondi Group

Ardagh Group

Evergreen Packaging

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global disposable water bottle market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In April 2024, Amcor launches the first-ever one-liter carbonated soft drink stock bottle made from 100% post-consumer recycled material.

In July 2024, Ardagh launches new craft beverage glass bottles in U.S.

