Feldman Shepherd Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Maker Of Neptune's Fix Following Death Of 32-Year-Old

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA

, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiffs' personal injury law firm

Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP filed a

wrongful

death lawsuit on September 5, 2024 on

behalf of the family

of

32-year-old

Matthew

Cornier,

of

Toms

River, New

Jersey,

who

died

on

December

6,

2023, after consuming Neptune's Fix Elixir.

The

lawsuit

was

filed

in

the

Superior Court

of

New

Jersey,

Middlesex

County,

against

Neptune Resources, LLC; Super Chill CBD Products; and Hometown Market, who are named as manufacturers, distributors and/or sellers of Neptune's Fix. The litigation is led by Feldman Shepherd shareholders John M. Dodig and Jason A. Daria.

According to the suit, Neptune's Fix, marketed as a dietary supplement, contains tianeptine, an unapproved antidepressant drug which is advertised as "Happiness in a Bottle." The U.S.

Food

and Drug Administration has issued warnings about adverse reactions from products containing tianeptine, including seizures, coma and death. In January 2024, after Cornier's death, Neptune

Resources

voluntarily

recalled Neptune's

Fix

Elixir.

New

Jersey

officials,

including

U.S.

Rep.

Frank

Pallone, Jr.,

have

highlighted

the

dangerous

and addictive

properties

of

Neptune's

Fix

and

other products

containing

tianeptine,

leading

to

calls

for stricter regulation and enforcement to protect public health.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner concluded that Cornier's death was caused by the adverse effect

of

tianeptine

with

THC,

which

the

lawsuit attributes

to

Cornier's

consumption

of

Neptune's Fix.

"Matthew

Cornier was a devoted and loving son, brother, friend, and fiancé to his longtime girlfriend and soulmate. Matt did not have a history of health issues or addiction.

He

bought

Neptune's

Fix

thinking

that

it

was

a

dietary supplement,

that

it

was

safe, and that

it

would

help

him focus at work as a talented and up-and-coming Graphic Design Artist.

He

purchased it at a local convenience store,

not

some

back

alley.

Neptune

Resources and other

companies

that

have

put

tianeptine-containing

products into

the

marketplace

must

be

held legally

accountable

when

their

products

cause

deaths

and

serious

injuries,"

Dodig

said.

"No

one

should die

because

they

drank

a small energy drink that

they purchased at

a local convenience store.

We

hope

that

this lawsuit

will

shine

a

spotlight

on

this

public health

concern

and

prompt

the companies behind products with tianeptine to take immediate action to remove them from the marketplace," Daria said.

To

download a

copy

of

the

complaint CLICK

HERE .

Mr. Dodig and Mr. Daria may be contacted directly at:

John

M.

Dodig: [email protected]

or 215-567-8300

Jason

A.

Daria: [email protected]

or 215-567-8300

About Feldman Shepherd

Feldman

Shepherd

Wohlgelernter

Tanner

Weinstock

Dodig

LLP has recovered some of the largest verdicts and settlements in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and several other states across the country. The firm represents plaintiffs in significant personal injury and complex civil litigation including medical malpractice, birth injury, motor vehicle accidents, truck accidents, construction and workplace accidents, defective products,

crashworthiness,

class

actions,

and

whistleblower claims.

