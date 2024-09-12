Feldman Shepherd Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Maker Of Neptune's Fix Following Death Of 32-Year-Old

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PHILADELPHIA
, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiffs' personal injury law firm
Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP filed a
wrongful
death lawsuit on September 5, 2024 on
behalf of the family
of
32-year-old
Matthew
Cornier,
of
Toms
River, New
Jersey,
who
died
on
December
6,
2023, after consuming Neptune's Fix Elixir.
The
lawsuit
was
filed
in
the
Superior Court
of
New
Jersey,
Middlesex
County,
against
Neptune Resources, LLC; Super Chill CBD Products; and Hometown Market, who are named as manufacturers, distributors and/or sellers of Neptune's Fix. The litigation is led by Feldman Shepherd shareholders John M. Dodig and Jason A. Daria.
According to the suit, Neptune's Fix, marketed as a dietary supplement, contains tianeptine, an unapproved antidepressant drug which is advertised as "Happiness in a Bottle." The U.S.
Food
and Drug Administration has issued warnings about adverse reactions from products containing tianeptine, including seizures, coma and death. In January 2024, after Cornier's death, Neptune
Resources
voluntarily
recalled Neptune's
Fix
Elixir.
New
Jersey
officials,
including
U.S.
Rep.
Frank
Pallone, Jr.,
have
highlighted
the
dangerous
and addictive
properties
of
Neptune's
Fix
and
other products
containing
tianeptine,
leading
to
calls
for stricter regulation and enforcement to protect public health.
The Ocean County Medical Examiner concluded that Cornier's death was caused by the adverse effect
of
tianeptine
with
THC,
which
the
lawsuit attributes
to
Cornier's
consumption
of
Neptune's Fix.
"Matthew
Cornier was a devoted and loving son, brother, friend, and fiancé to his longtime girlfriend and soulmate. Matt did not have a history of health issues or addiction.
He
bought
Neptune's
Fix
thinking
that
it
was
a
dietary supplement,
that
it
was
safe, and that
it
would
help
him focus at work as a talented and up-and-coming Graphic Design Artist.
He
purchased it at a local convenience store,
not
some
back
alley.
Neptune
Resources and other
companies
that
have
put
tianeptine-containing
products into
the
marketplace
must
be
held legally
accountable
when
their
products
cause
deaths
and
serious
injuries,"
Dodig
said.
"No
one
should die
because
they
drank
a small energy drink that
they purchased at
a local convenience store.
We
hope
that
this lawsuit
will
shine
a
spotlight
on
this
public health
concern
and
prompt
the companies behind products with tianeptine to take immediate action to remove them from the marketplace," Daria said.
To
download a
copy
of
the
complaint CLICK
HERE .
Mr. Dodig and Mr. Daria may be contacted directly at:
John
M.
Dodig: [email protected]
or 215-567-8300
Jason
A.
Daria: [email protected]
or 215-567-8300
About Feldman Shepherd
Feldman
Shepherd
Wohlgelernter
Tanner
Weinstock
Dodig
LLP has recovered some of the largest verdicts and settlements in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and several other states across the country. The firm represents plaintiffs in significant personal injury and complex civil litigation including medical malpractice, birth injury, motor vehicle accidents, truck accidents, construction and workplace accidents, defective products,
crashworthiness,
class
actions,
and
whistleblower claims.
SOURCE Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP
