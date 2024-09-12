Curiosity Invited Podcast Features Jeff Clements Of American Promise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Bryan hosts Jeff Clements on Curiosity Invited Podcast

CEO/Co-Founder of American Promise discusses the organization's mission to amend the United States and limit the influence of money in politics

- Jeff Clements

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Clements, attorney and co-founder/CEO or American Promise recently spoke with David Bryan, host of the Curiosity Invited podcast about American Promise's plan to pass an amendment to the US Constitution to reverse the effects of the Citizens United v. FEC, in which the Supreme Court decided that the First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting expenditures for political campaigns by corporations, nonprofit organizations, unions and other associations. Referred to in one dissenting opinion as representing“a rejection of the common sense of the American people...” thereby undermining self-government – the court opened the floodgates for political contributions and has allowed billions of dollars to drown out the voices of ordinary citizens.

Clements told Bryan that rather than attempt to challenge Citizen's United in the courts or with political maneuvers, American Promise believes the most promising strategy is amendment to the Constitution, the For Our Freedom Amendment . The amendment is plainly stated: (1) a statement of the peoples' interest in election integrity and the political equality of natural persons; (2) granting Congress authority to regulate the amount of spending by and contributions to election campaigns; (3) empowering Congress to enforce the amendment with legislation that distinguishes between actual persons and artificial entities.

Not one to let a question go unasked, Bryan asked Clements why he had any confidence that a partisan and deeply divided Congress would ever agree to roll back the Court's clumsy decision that allowed unlimited campaign finance and saw no difference between human beings and artificial entities.

”Because the point of view shared by almost everybody. More than 90 percent of people want to reduce the influence of large campaign donors over lawmakers. More than 75% of the population – including 66% of Republicans and 85%of Democrats – want an amendment that undoes Citizens United.“It's going to happen,” Clements said.“And it isn't going to take forever; it's going to happen in the next 5 or 10 years.” ....“22 states and more than 800 cities and towns have called on Congress to propose the amendment.”

If you are not already a regular listener to the Curiosity Invited podcast, you should be. This episode is a great place to start. Thank you American Promise and Curiosity Invited for clarifying the issue and pointing us toward a sound strategy.

Zach Schnall

Bander Productions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

American Promise, CEO - The 28th Amendment - Giving Power Back to People

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.