New Chapter For 75 Year Old Includes TV Special And Brunch

- Linda MackenzieMANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an overwhelming response to her return to publishing after 23 year hiatus, Linda Mackenzie joyfully accepts a return to the camera by doing her own TV show and monthly Sunday Brunch 'Zoom' lecture series...at the young age of 75.It's not every day that a 75 year old gets asked to do a TV show but that's what happened to HealthyLife Radio Founder Exec Linda Mackenzie, who happens to be a world-renown God-based psychic and a best selling multi-book author."I'm no stranger to broadcasting, whether film, TV or radio. I have been a radio host since 1996, appeared on almost all domestic and international broadcast TV/cable channels plus in award-winning documentaries." Mackenzie states. "But this is the first time I have headlined my own LIVE with LINDA show."After a 23 year hiatus because of running 24/7 live HealthyLife Radio ( ) and HRNradio, Linda returned to writing and published her 4th book 'Symbols of You' in 2023 which recently won a GOLD COVR award for Best Non Fiction Visionary book and in 2024 published 'Total Mind-Body-Spirit Weight Loss' both in hardcopy and audio format. Returning to the Expo circuit to promote the book she caught the eye of SoulSearch .Linda's publishing and production company, Creative Health & Spirit, subsequently worked with SoulSearch to produce an on demand interactive variety talk show to air September 18, 2024 on SoulSearch, Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV and AmazonFireTV.The show is based on three popular topics - celebrities, personal development and natural health. 2023 marketing studies show this U.S. audience is approx. 84 million, (24.6%) of the U.S. population. In 2023 the combined personal development and natural health market alone equaled $192 billion.This highly entertaining, audience interactive TV show interviewed Golden Globe winner Sally Kirkland about her comedy film 'Sallywood', joyfully talked about the science and spirituality of psychic ability, did an audience changing healing plus audience psychic readings with a couple of more surprises thrown in.In addition, starting October 13, 2024 Linda was asked to do a monthly Zoom conference for Chicago's Infinity Foundation called 'BRUNCH with LINDA - Psychic Readings for Soul Connection.' The audience joins Linda for soulful fun, facts and randomly selected chances to get a question answered using one of her 17 different psychic abilities. People can register at InfinityFoundation . There's a discount for early registration.About Linda Mackenzie: Linda was the 1st woman in airline datacom engineering, started one of the 1st used PC store in America, was President of a Dietary Supplement Manufacturing Company and Founder of HealthyLife Radio Network. She is also a Clinical Hypnotherapist Ph.D. candidate, an award winning multi-book author, radio host, lecturer and audio/film producer ( )About: Creative Health & Spirit: Parent company of HealthyLife Radio Network and HRNradio, is a publishing & media company, started in 1995. Healthylife ( ) the world's leading all positive talk radio network commenced in October 2002 and is syndicated/simulcast on 75 distribution channels to 137 countries. HRNradio has over 3,600 free podcasts on personal growth, natural health and lifestyle all to help people have a happy, healthy life.Sizzle Reel:

