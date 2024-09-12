DR. RAMZAN ZAKIR SELECTED FOR IAOTP's PRESIDENTIAL AWARD IN HEALTHCARE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Ramzan Zakir honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ramzan M. Zakir, Director of High-Risk PCI and Research at Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas University Hospital, Physician at RWJPE Heart and Vascular Institute of Central Jersey, and Clinical Associate Professor of at Rutgers Medical School – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, was recently selected for The Presidential Award in Healthcare by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in the healthcare field. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improving healthcare services, advancing medical knowledge, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of communities. Ramzan has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact on the healthcare industry through his professional achievements and community involvement. Dr. Ramzan Zakir will accept his award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville in December 2024.Dr. Zakir has exemplary brilliance in his field and has devoted more than a decade to interventional cardiology. He serves as the principal investigator of several clinical trials to enhance the management of patients with coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, and venous disease. Dr. Zakir is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has demonstrated success and advancement throughout his career in Cardiology.Dr. Zakir holds board certifications in cardiology, interventional cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, and endovascular medicine. He graduated from Rutgers College before embarking on his current career journey. He finished his internship and residency at UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School. In addition, he served as Chief Medical Resident at Hackensack University Hospital.Dr. Ramzan Zakir has successfully performed thousands of angioplasty procedures as an interventional cardiologist since 2009. He has expanded his practice to encompass peripheral vascular disease and has obtained his RPVI vascular ultrasound certificate. Dr. Zakir can evaluate his patients' requirements at the RWJPE Heart and Vascular Institute of Central Jersey prior to carrying out various medical procedures such as complex coronary interventions, chronic total occlusions, carotid artery stenting, endovascular interventions for patients with peripheral arterial disease, and venous ablations, sclerotherapy, and Varithena® procedures for venous insufficiency. At CVI, a prestigious outpatient office-based laboratory, he specializes in advanced endovascular treatments for patients with peripheral vascular disease.Throughout his thriving career as a cardiologist, Dr. Zakir has been an active member of his community and received numerous awards and accolades for his outstanding merits and contributions to cardiology. This past year he was awarded IAOTPs Man of the Year. Last year, he was the recipient of IAOTP's Top Interventional Cardiologist of the Decade, was selected for Top 25 Global Impact Leaders publication and was featured on the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square. In 2022, Dr. Zakir was honored with The International Healthcare Hero Award from the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and featured on the famous Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas strip. He graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, was featured in IAOTP's International Best Selling publication of Top 50 Fearless Leaders Vol 1 and Vol 2, and was showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square. In 2021, he was awarded IAOTP's Top Interventional Cardiologist of the Year. In past years, Dr. Zakir has also been recognized by many of the Who's Who organizations, Castle Connolly, New Jersey Monthly Top Docs, Top 100 registry and Find a Top Doc for his excellence in the field and commitment to patient care. He will receive his latest incredible honor of the Presidential Award in Healthcare at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala, which will be held at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Resort Hotel in Nashville this December.In addition to his successful roles in medicine, Dr. Zakir maintains affiliations with several organizations, including the American College of Cardiology, a fellow of the Society for Cardiac Angiography and Intervention, and a member of the Police Defense Foundation, as well as Health Forces for Police. As an illustrious scholar, he is known for his distinguished contributions to prominent medical publications. Dr. Zakir has spoken at regional and global conferences and continues to serve as an invited faculty member for numerous international conferences, including TCT, NCVH, ACC, and SCAI. He is the co-founder of New Jersey Cardiovascular Foundation and Chairmen of Cors and Vasc At The Shore, which brings cutting-edge medical education to the region.Dr. Zakir attributes his success to his father, Mirza, and Saud Sadiq. His most notable personal achievements are his tenacity, education, and the privilege of parenting his two boys and daughter. Dr. Zakir's hobbies outside of work include tennis, basketball, and golf and he enjoys watching the New York Jets, Knicks, and Yankees. Dr. Zakir will continue to support his patients in the future by giving the best care possible and achieving improved health results through his care.For more information about Dr. Zakir, please visit:To view his Video Biography and interview on TIP Radio, please visit the links below:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.