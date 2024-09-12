Financial Services Executive Debbie Grissom Joins Asurity Advisorstm As Senior Advisor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Advisors, LLC ("Asurity Advisors") is pleased to announce that accomplished and industry-recognized residential mortgage executive Debbie Grissom has joined the organization as a Senior Advisor. Bringing with her over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, Debbie will support Asurity Advisors' clients with mortgage compliance as well as operations strategy and execution.

Debbie Grissom

Continue Reading

Grace Brasington, Asurity Advisors' Executive Managing Director said, "We are pleased to welcome Debbie to our team of experts. Her extensive financial services subject matter knowledge further expands our ability to provide clients with guidance navigating the complexities of mortgage and HMDA regulatory risk and compliance."

The Asurity Advisors team executes on a wide variety of engagements for clients of all sizes, including risk and compliance advisory, fair lending statistical analyses, subject matter training for all audiences, CMS reviews, and risk assessments. Team members also serve in staff augmentation roles to assist financial services companies with short-, medium-, and long-term staffing needs in everything from data analysis to c-suite roles. With strong connections to the financial services legal industry, the experts at Asurity Advisors are accustomed to working with clients and their legal counsel on sensitive matters, including serving as expert witnesses and performing legally privileged engagements under the direction of counsel.

Prior to joining Asurity Advisors, Debbie worked extensively in senior roles in mortgage-focused advisory firms, covering a broad array of areas across mortgage, including originations, quality control, secondary marketing, investor reporting, servicing, and loss mitigation. She has led both large and small-scale engagements related to regulatory compliance reviews, enforcement actions, operational assessments, and residential mortgage lookbacks, delivering high-impact results for her clients. Prior to her work in advisory services, Debbie held senior positions at Credit Suisse First Boston, where she managed the buying and selling of whole loans, and at Wells Fargo Bank, where she oversaw the secondary marketing department, setting daily lending rates and negotiating contracts for the sale and compliant delivery of conventional and jumbo mortgage loans.

"I am thrilled to join the Asurity Advisors team. Having collaborated with Asurity over the years, I've always admired the company's innovative approach to regulatory compliance and commitment to excellence. I look forward to working alongside this talented group of experts and leveraging my experience to help deliver exceptional service to Asurity Advisors' clients, ensuring they navigate the complex regulatory landscape with confidence and precision."

For more information on Asurity Advisors visit

or email [email protected] .

About Asurity AdvisorsTM

Asurity AdvisorsTM is a financial services consulting firm established and led by industry experts with a passion for client service. With decades of collective experience helping financial institutions and mortgage industry participants navigate regulatory and operational challenges, the Asurity Advisors team brings a unique and highly informed perspective to every engagement.

Founded by nationally recognized financial services lawyer and business leader, Andy Sandler, Asurity Advisors was established to effect Andy's vision of providing the financial services and mortgage industries with a full-scale ecosystem designed to meet their regulatory and compliance needs by combining best-in-class advisory services with Asurity®'s market leading compliance software products -

RiskExec® , RegCheck® , and PropelTM .

Our investment is in people and technology. This directly benefits our clients as they get to work with top-tier individuals in the financial services space using leading-edge products and processes to develop unique, cost-effective, and transformative solutions.

Media Contact:

Era Williams

Director of Marketing

Asurity Technologies

(214) 257-1763

[email protected]

SOURCE Asurity

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED