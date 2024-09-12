Global Smart Bed Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Smart Bed Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The smart bed market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.11 billion in 2023 to $3.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for personalized comfort, aging population and sleep disorders, growth in home healthcare and wellness, awareness of the importance of sleep, expansion of adjustable beds.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The smart bed market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with sleep tracking apps and wearables, growth in telehealth and remote patient monitoring, personalized sleep solutions for chronic conditions, demand for ergonomic and pressure-relief beds, global expansion of smart home technology, remote and app-controlled bed adjustments.

Growth Driver Of The Smart Bed Market

The increasing use in the residential sector is expected to propel the growth of the smart bed market going forward. The residential sector refers to the portion of the real estate or property market that includes housing and living accommodations designed for individuals and families. Smart beds have the potential to significantly improve comfort, sleep quality, and overall well-being for individuals in residential settings.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the smart bed market include Besco Medical Ltd., BodiTrak Inc., Hi-Interiors SRL, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Responsive Surface Technology LLC.

Major companies operating in the smart bed market are focusing on innovative products such as sleep and recovery system to drive revenues in their market. A sleep and recovery system are a combination of technologies, products, and practices designed to enhance the quality of sleep and aid in the body's recuperation and rejuvenation during rest.

Segments:

1) By Type: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic

2) By Application: Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Other Applications

3) By Sales Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Sales Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the smart bed market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart bed market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Bed Market Definition

A smart bed is one that uses sensors and other technologies to collect information about a person's sleeping habits and then self-adjusts to help the person sleep better. Smart beds are an emerging technology that helps in improving sleep patterns, and they come with a wide range of features such as sleep tracking, temperature control, air chambers, app integration, position control, audio playback, self-making, extra furniture, and others.

Smart Bed Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Bed Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart bed market size, smart bed market drivers and trends, smart bed market major players, smart bed competitors' revenues, smart bed market positioning, and smart bed market growth across geographies. The smart bed market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

