WOMEN's HEALTH COMPANY PERELEL COMES TOGETHER WITH MANDY MOORE TO ADVOCATE FOR A NEW STANDARD OF CARE IN 'PERELEL UNIVERSE' CAMPAIGN

Today, Perelel -the women's company defining a new era of radical body literacy and medically-backed, stage-specific reproductive support-is proud to announce Perelel Universe: a new campaign in partnership with actress, singer/songwriter, reproductive rights health advocate, and soon-to-be mom of three, Mandy Moore. Together, they invite women to enter a "Perelel Universe ," where women's health is treated and funded equitably-and advocate for congress to close the longstanding gender research gap by gathering signatures in support of increasing funding for women's health research initiatives through the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In a 2024 report , the McKinsey Health Institute reported the NIH spends only roughly 10.8 percent of its annual funding on women's health research. This overlooks the complexities of women's bodies, leading to well-documented delays in diagnosis, less effective medical interventions, and even limitations in medical school curricula-all of which leave women more desperate for reliable resources and comprehensive care that addresses their highly specific needs. Reasoning that a better future for women hinges on more comprehensive women's health research, Perelel is rallying its community to come together to drive change.

Perelel Universe dares to imagine an alternative reality for women's health and asks: What if women's health was taken seriously? What if women didn't feel like just another number? What if fertility support was accessible? What if the fourth trimester wasn't an afterthought? What if "hormonal" wasn't a bad word? What if we took care of mothers? In posing these questions, Perelel invites us not only to envision an optimistic future but to step into the reality they are actively shaping.

"It's easy for it to feel as though women's health is in crisis. We have an opportunity to give people access to resources and impact partners who are actively creating a more equitable future for us all," said Mandy Moore, actress, singer, songwriter, reproductive rights health advocate, and soon-to-be mom of three, Mandy Moore. "Together, we can create a new reality where research actually reflects women's bodies and where all women have the information and care they need to thrive – I am proud to support Perelel on that mission," she added.

Following Perelel's announcement of a $10 million pledge

in February to Magee-Womens Research Institute and Good+ Foundation to close women's health research gaps and improve access to prenatal care, the doctor-founded hormonal and reproductive support company continues to take the lead in advancing women's health by funding innovative research, supporting holistic care initiatives, and addressing healthcare disparities. With a steadfast commitment to making a meaningful impact, Perelel is bridging gaps in care and education with its targeted approach to hormonal health-actively creating a future where women's health is demystified, prioritized and supported at key life stages.

"It's 2024 and our bodies are still shamefully overlooked. As women's health remains a deeply under-funded and under-researched field of medicine, our health solutions remain one-size-fits-all and information is ubiquitous or shoddy at best. Welcome to the Perelel Universe, where our commitment to women's health transforms vision into action," said Alex Taylor, Perelel Co-CEO and Co-Founder and mom of two . "At this crucial moment-when women's bodily autonomy, critical access, and health equity are all on the line-we have the opportunity to amplify the conversation and show that we're leading the charge to change it for the better. Through this campaign, we hope to make Perelel synonymous with a better future for women," she added.

"The inequity of health research and women's individual experiences of being forced to settle through every reproductive health milestone they've reached to date is no longer acceptable. We need to first imagine-and then come together to demand-a new reality," said Dr. Banafsheh Bayati, Perelel Medical Co-Founder and mom of two.

This year Perelel engaged with the White House Gender Policy Council, joining a select group of lawmakers and advocates calling for $12 billion in new funding for women's health research. On the product front, they continued to push for better industry standards, earning the Purity Award from the Clean Label Project

for their Prenatal Support Pack SKUs and their efforts in Triple-Testing, underscoring Perelel's commitment to quality and safety. Perelel also strengthened its medical leadership team

by welcoming Latham Thomas and Shira Barlow, MS, RD, who joined the existing 15-person advisory panel in July.

"Many women struggle to find reliable and comprehensive care that addresses their unique needs. Perelel recognizes this gap and aims to bridge it by providing not just best-in-class products, but a deep sense of community, and radical body literacy through continued doctor-informed educational efforts," said Victoria Thain Gioia, Perelel Co-CEO and Co-Founder and mom of four.

Join Perelel in advocating for a better future for women's health.

Visit perelelhealth/universe

to sign our call-to-action advocating for Congress to close the longstanding gender research gap by increasing funding for women's health research initiatives through the National Institutes of Health (NIH). To download campaign imagery, please click here . You can find the campaign throughout New York City and in Los Angeles from Venice and Santa Monica to mid-city and West Hollywood.

About Perelel

Perelel is a women's health company defining a new era of radical body literacy and medically-backed, stage specific, hormonal and reproductive support. The first and only

OB/GYN-founded vitamin brand, Perelel offers targeted nutrition for different stages of a woman's hormonal journey-from fertility, menstrual health, pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond. In 2018, Victoria Thain Gioia

and Alex Taylor , both pregnant, found themselves navigating the wildly unregulated world of prenatals. The lack of information on what to consume during pregnancy and when to do so – along with a lack of industry regulations, inspired them to introduce a more precise and transparent approach to hormonal care. Launched in 2020 along with Medical Co-Founder Dr. Banafsheh Bayati, the company includes a line of 22 individual skus not including bundles with a focus on targeted nutrition for women at various hormonal life stages. Each formula is developed in collaboration with a panel

of certified OB/GYNs and multidisciplinary women's health experts, and consciously made to support women through key stages of their hormonal journey. Perelel supports improved research in women's health and more accessible education to fuel bodily empowerment and literacy – and has donated $2.5 million in product donation and cash grants since launch. In 2024, Perelel announced the Perelel Pledge, a $10 million donation to Magee-Womens Research Institute and Good+ Foundation to fund women's health research and address longstanding gaps in maternal healthcare. Perelel was awarded the Clean Label Project Purity Award in 2024, given to a select few brands out of hundreds.

