Drew Kliber Joins Wilde Wealth Management Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry veteran managing $400 million leaves UBS to join Wilde Wealth, one of the largest businesses within Cetera Advisors community

Kliber to lead newly formed W Family Office Division

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cetera Group , the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Wilde Wealth Management Group (Wilde Wealth), an independent wealth management firm that is one of the largest businesses within the Cetera Advisors community, has appointed Drew Kliber to lead its newly formed W Family Office Division. Kliber, who oversaw nearly $400 million in assets, as of September 1, 2024, joins Wilde Wealth from UBS. The new division of Wilde Wealth will deliver white glove service for high-net-worth clients with $5 million to $10 million in investable assets, providing wide ranging investment and wealth management services. Wilde Wealth manages more than $3.6 billion in assets and advisors with Wilde Wealth have been affiliated with Cetera Advisors since 2007.

"Drew is uniquely qualified to lead our efforts to extend Wilde Wealth's capabilities and services to more high-net-worth clients and ultra-high net worth clients," said Trevor Wilde, MBA, AIF®, founder and CEO of Wilde Wealth. "With an outstanding reputation and a proven track record of success serving clients with complex financial and investment needs, Drew is the right leader at the right time to step into this important role. We welcome him to Wilde Wealth and look forward to his many contributions."

"The business Trevor and the team have built at Wilde Wealth is the epitome of excellence in our industry, and I'm honored to join such a respected, talented and capable team of professionals," Kliber said. "High-net-worth clients have unique investment and wealth management needs and I look forward to working in collaboration with the Wilde Wealth team to serve these clients and help them meet their financial goals. I appreciate the opportunity to build on the tremendous success at Wilde Wealth."

Kliber has nearly 30 years of financial services industry experience. After graduating from Hamilton College in upstate New York with a B.A. in economics, he worked for a public corporation for six years before joining Smith Barney in 1997. He co-founded the Rocky Mountain Group in 2000 and joined UBS in 2006. He has extensive experience in wealth management, investments and financial planning, and has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in Arizona list for seven consecutive years. He and his wife, Heather, have three children and live in Scottsdale, AZ.

Visit and for more information

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $521 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit

, and follow Cetera on

LinkedIn ,

YouTube ,

X , and

Facebook .

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED