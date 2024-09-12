FM Bayramov Informs New Ambassador Of Algeria About Normalization Process With Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov has received the newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Republic of Algeria to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Zakia Ighli, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the development prospects of the existing cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Algeria, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov warmly congratulated Ambassador Zakia Ighli on her appointment and wished her success in her diplomatic activities.

Minister Bayramov noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and emphasized that mutual visits and intensive political dialogue have played a significant role in the development of cooperation over the years. He highlighted the existence of prospects for the development of cooperation in various areas, including economy, trade, energy security, and humanitarian issues, and stressed the importance of utilizing the political consultation mechanism to discuss these opportunities.

The importance of continuing mutual support and cooperation within regional and international organizations, particularly the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement, was noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also provided detailed information on the current situation in the region after the 44-day Patriotic War, the realities and challenges of the post-conflict period, large-scale reconstruction and development work in the liberated territories, as well as the normalization and peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He thanked Algeria for its support of international legal norms and principles, particularly territorial integrity and sovereignty, during both the past conflict and the post-conflict period.

Additionally, other matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.