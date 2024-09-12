FM Bayramov Informs New Ambassador Of Algeria About Normalization Process With Armenia
Date
9/12/2024 10:07:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received the
newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of
Algeria to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Zakia Ighli,
Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the development prospects of the existing
cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Algeria, as well as
regional and global issues, were discussed.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov warmly congratulated Ambassador Zakia
Ighli on her appointment and wished her success in her diplomatic
activities.
Minister Bayramov noted that this year marks the 30th
anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between
the two countries and emphasized that mutual visits and intensive
political dialogue have played a significant role in the
development of cooperation over the years. He highlighted the
existence of prospects for the development of cooperation in
various areas, including economy, trade, energy security, and
humanitarian issues, and stressed the importance of utilizing the
political consultation mechanism to discuss these
opportunities.
The importance of continuing mutual support and cooperation
within regional and international organizations, particularly the
UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned
Movement, was noted.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also provided detailed information on
the current situation in the region after the 44-day Patriotic War,
the realities and challenges of the post-conflict period,
large-scale reconstruction and development work in the liberated
territories, as well as the normalization and peace agenda between
Azerbaijan and Armenia. He thanked Algeria for its support of
international legal norms and principles, particularly territorial
integrity and sovereignty, during both the past conflict and the
post-conflict period.
Additionally, other matters of mutual interest were discussed
during the meeting.
MENAFN12092024000195011045ID1108667120
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.