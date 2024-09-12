Avaya to Showcase Vision for Human-AI Collaboration at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Avaya to highlight a range of demonstrations seamlessly integrating AI into every facet of customer interaction.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 12, 2024 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise CX, today announced its participation at the 2024 edition of GITEX Global, where the company will showcase a vision for the future in which human and artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration redefines the landscape of customer experience (CX).

Avaya’s major presence at GITEX Global will highlight a range of demonstrations seamlessly integrating AI into every facet of customer interaction, transforming traditional contact centers into dynamic experience centers. These capabilities are delivered through a roadmap for modernizing contact centers without the disruption associated with full cloud migration, and will empower agents to deliver personalized, efficient, and memorable customer journeys.

“We’re commited to extending our leadership in the enterprise CX sphere through the intelligent integration of AI capabilities and the human experience,” said Cameron Thomson, GVP – Europe, Middle East and Africa, Avaya. “The advanced solutions we’re demonstrating at GITEX drive predictive analytics, personalized service delivery, and real-time customer journey adjustments, enabling large enterprises and public sector organizations to not only meet evolving customer expectations but set new benchmarks for exceptional customer experiences powered by AI.”

At GITEX Global 2024, Avaya will showcase solutions that help organizations to unify customer interactions across all channels, enhance the usability of AI-based tools, optimize operations, and more easily orchestrate customer journeys.

• Unified Interactions: By integrating voice, email, chat, and social media into a cohesive conversation, the Avaya solutions on display can reduce customer effort and enhance satisfaction, providing a consistent and coherent experience at every touchpoint.



• Enhanced Connectivity: The AI-powered virtual assistants, chatbots, and automated workflows that Avaya will showcase work alongside human agents to handle repetitive tasks, allowing agents to focus on complex issues requiring empathy and nuanced understanding. This symbiotic relationship boosts efficiency and accuracy in customer service.



• Optimized Operations: The solutions demonstrated by Avaya highlight an AI framework that includes capabilities such as AI-powered agent assistance and journey orchestration, which can enhance real-time decision-making and service efficiency. By handling routine tasks, these AI-powered solutions significantly reduce post-call work and improve overall service delivery.



• Orchestrated Workflows: The tools being highlighted for customer journey orchestration, proactive customer care, and integrated service channels enable organizations to anticipate customer needs, resolve issues proactively, and deliver personalized experiences that drive loyalty and satisfaction.

All of these capabilities combine to highlight the power of the Avaya Experience PlatformTM, Avaya’s robust and comprehensive CX platform, which empowers enterprises to maintain their core capabilities while evolving through flexible innovation paths, including on-premises, private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid deployment models.

At GITEX Global, Avaya will demonstrate its ability to offer flexible integration options and enable customers to leverage third-party solutions through APIs and SDKs, delivering superior outcomes while providing the freedom to innovate and customize their experience.

Avaya will also host a number of their global technology partners and customers at GITEX, highlighting the breadth and depth of its ecosystem to elevate employee and customer experiences with AI. Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global will come in partnership with Sestek as well as additional technology partners.

Visit Avaya at its stand in Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 14 and 18, 2024.



