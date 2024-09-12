Bashir Mraish Consultancy manages public relations and media communications for Kaspersky in Jordan

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) Bashir Mraish Consultancy (BMC) has announced that it has been appointed to handle the management of public relations and media communications for Kaspersky in Jordan, a global leader in cybersecurity, security research, and information protection. Kaspersky operates a vast of research centers worldwide, dedicated to discovering and analyzing new threats and developing solutions to combat them. The company serves over 400 million individuals and 200,000 businesses globally.

Kaspersky selected BMC based on internationally recognized criteria for evaluating specialized firms in this field. The aim was to choose the best company to implement Kaspersky's strategy for the next phase in Jordan. The decision was influenced by BMC's specialized team, their readiness for hard work, and their enthusiasm when presenting an innovative strategic public relations plan. They also provided a detailed study of the local and regional market, which was comprehensive and aligned with Kaspersky's goals in the Jordanian market for the current and future stages.

On this occasion, Mr. Bashir Mraish, CEO of BMC in the Middle East and North Africa, expressed his delight at having Kaspersky join the list of distinguished BMC clients. He stated: "We are extremely proud of our new partnership with Kaspersky and look forward to supporting their efforts in the Jordanian market. We will work hard to achieve Kaspersky's goals and strengthen its position as a leader in information security."

The agreement between Kaspersky in Jordan and BMC, which will provide media and public relations services, is expected to enhance the presence of Kaspersky's leading cybersecurity technologies and products in Jordan and set high standards for quality and technical excellence.





