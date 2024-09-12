CJI & PM Modi’S Images Impressed Nation, But Oppn Only Sees Ploy: Hitesh Jain

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hitesh Jain, commenting upon the coming together of PM Modi and Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud for the Ganesh Puja said that the pictures have left the nation impressed and awe-struck but it was sad that the Opposition only sees a ploy everything.

Hitesh Jain, speaking to IANS, said that the union of PM Modi and CJI Chandrachud for Ganesh Puja celebrations presented a beautiful picture and depicted their devotion to Indian culture and values. They paid obeisance to Lord Ganesha and celebrated a festival that united the nation and its citizens.

“This photo inspires confidence and unity among the fellow countrymen. However, it's sad that the Opposition-led INDIA bloc created a hue and cry over it which was uncalled for,” he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi.

However, as their pictures surfaced, a major controversy broke out with Opposition parties criticising the meeting and levelling certain accusations, with one saying that it sends an 'uncomforting message'.

BJP also hit back over the INDIA bloc's attempts to milk the opportunity for political gains and raked up the UPA-era times, when the Prime Minister's presence at the Iftar parties drew wide praise from Congress and its allies.

Hitesh Jain added that he was personally blown up with the Prime Minister-CJI images from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations but was appalled by baseless accusations by the Opposition.

Further calling out the liberal lobby, he shared that when he first saw the pictures he thought that some vested elements would try to vitiate the atmosphere with their twisted theory and his fears have come true.

The BJP leader said that all the accusations by the Opposition were baseless and unwarranted. He accused them of insulting Maharashtra's most popular festival and also objected to brazen attempts to demean the highest offices of the country.

“For their own benefits, they can cast aspersions on any institution, be it the PMO or the judiciary,” he said.