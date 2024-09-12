Iran Condemns Lethal Israeli Attack On UN-Run School In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 12 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani on Thursday condemned a deadly Israeli attack on a school operated by the United Nations in Gaza.

He made the remarks in a post on social X, reacting to an Israeli on Wednesday on a school-converted shelter belonging to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, in which 18 people, including employees, were killed.

He stressed that and tents sheltering displaced people in the Gaza Strip have become the most important targets for daily bombardments and missile strikes by Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kanaani called on the US, British, French, German, Canadian and Australian governments as well as other exporters of bombs and missiles to Israel to pay attention to the issue.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate a surprise attack by Hamas through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the strip has surpassed 41,000, according to Gaza-based health authorities.