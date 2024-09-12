Sino-Brazilian Proposal To End War“Destructive” - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The people of Brazil support Ukraine, but the Sino-Brazilian proposal to settle the war remains destructive.

That's according to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke in an interview with the Brazilian outlet Metropoles .

"Brazil and Ukraine have absolutely normal relations. I'm sure people in Brazil support the people of Ukraine. Although, had Lula (Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – ed.) supported us, he would have helped stop the war," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that the call to sit down at the negotiating table with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the sake of reconciliation is unacceptable.

"I had a good conversation with President Lula and I thought he understood me. I was grateful to him for the meeting and I was very open, absolutely open. I wanted to see in his experience an understanding of what is happening, not just political reconciliation. Reconciliation of what? What does it mean to just sit down and talk? He (President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin - ed.) is a murderer. And I have to be strong to sit down and talk about something. He (Putin - ed.) must take steps, show that he wants the war to end. You can't just say 'We have to take steps toward each other.' What is 'each other'? He came in, killed people, captured territory, and now Lula is saying, let them talk," Zelensky emphasized.

The head of state also emphasized that calls for a compromise with the enemy are unacceptable, and that the Sino-Brazilian proposal is destructive.

"What compromise? Just give up our land, forget that they are killing our people? What is the compromise? This compromise is simply unacceptable stuff. Forget the murders, forget everything? That's why I think it's destructive," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 21, 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leader of Brazil, Lula da Silva. On April 20, 2024, Zelensky stated that Ukraine was interested in the active participation of Brazil and, in particular, President Lula da Silva in the inaugural Global Peace Summit. However, Brazil never signed the final communiqué of the Global Peace Summit held on June 15-16 in Switzerland.