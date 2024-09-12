BRICS To Strengthen Fight Against Terrorism And Cybercrime

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In today's world, nearly all advanced infrastructure and production-service sectors are managed through information technologies, and this trend is steadily advancing. Modern combat technologies without ICT are considered a significant disadvantage. The reality is that the development of information and communication technologies has led to the rise of cybercrime, imposing a serious obligation on governments.

Chinese Foreign advocates for enhanced multilateral cooperation

Regarding these issues and others, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that BRICS member states should strengthen multilateral coordination in combating terrorism and cybercrime to safeguard common interests.

According to the Chinese Foreign Minister, the international security situation has become increasingly complex.

"The BRICS countries share similar positions and interests in combating terrorism and enhancing cybersecurity. Consensus and mutual action should be strengthened, and stable, large-scale cooperation in these areas should be encouraged," he said.

It is important to note that a United Nations report states that more than 1.5 million people fall victim to internet-based crimes each year, with the total damage from cybercriminal activity amounting to $1 billion.

Additionally, Azerbaijan has officially applied to join BRICS. This issue has consistently been on Azerbaijan's agenda and has become even more relevant as cybersecurity concerns are increasingly critical in the modern era.

While the banking sector has traditionally been a major target for cybercriminals, there has been a recent shift towards other sectors, particularly energy infrastructure.

Azerbaijan, having undertaken significant projects in this field and pursuing a sustainable and innovative economy, may indeed become a target for cybercriminals. Thus, ensuring cybersecurity across all critical areas is an essential reality.

In an increasingly interconnected world, the intersection of counter-terrorism and cyber security has become a critical focus. Modern terrorist threats have evolved from physical attacks to sophisticated cyber operations, necessitating advanced cyber security measures. Terrorist groups exploit digital platforms for recruitment, propaganda, and even planning attacks, making it essential for counter-terrorism strategies to incorporate robust cyber defenses.

Effective counter-terrorism requires not only traditional intelligence and law enforcement approaches but also a deep understanding of cyber threats and vulnerabilities. This includes protecting critical infrastructure, securing communications, and developing rapid response capabilities to mitigate the impact of cyber-attacks.

Providing data security and artificial intelligence technologies

The Chinese Foreign Minister also emphasized that, with regard to BRICS, the UN should work to improve the global governance system to make it more effective and accurate. He highlighted the importance of collaboration in ensuring data security and advancing artificial intelligence technologies.

"It is crucial to maintain solidarity among interested states. We must leverage the significant influence of the BRICS+ model to strengthen broader relations in the spirit of integration. BRICS and its partners should actively engage in dialogue, build capacity, and enhance global efforts to combat terrorism and cybercrime. It is essential to address double standards and avoid politicization of critical issues."

As data breaches and cyber-attacks become more prevalent, providing data security has emerged as a top priority for organizations across the globe. Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a dual role in this realm: it can both enhance security measures and pose new risks.

On one hand, AI technologies such as machine learning algorithms are instrumental in identifying patterns of malicious activity, automating threat detection, and responding to incidents in real-time. On the other hand, AI can be exploited by cybercriminals to develop sophisticated attacks or automate large-scale phishing campaigns.

Therefore, it is crucial to strike a balance between leveraging AI for defensive purposes and addressing the potential security challenges it introduces. Robust data protection strategies must evolve in tandem with advancements in AI to safeguard sensitive information effectively.

Putin reveals 34 countries interested in BRICS expansion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that 34 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS in various capacities. He also mentioned that the methods for membership will be discussed at the upcoming Kazan summit.

The BRICS+ model represents an expansion of the original BRICS grouping-Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa-by including additional emerging economies. This model reflects a broader coalition of countries with shared interests in economic development and global governance.

The BRICS+ framework aims to enhance collaboration among these nations on various fronts, including trade, investment, and political coordination. By incorporating other key emerging markets, the BRICS+ model seeks to amplify its collective influence on the global stage and address common challenges more effectively. This expanded coalition can offer new opportunities for international cooperation and economic integration, but it also requires careful management of diverse interests and geopolitical dynamics to achieve its goals.

It should be noted that the needs of countries wishing to join the BRICS mechanism vary. Some aim to shift trade settlements away from reliance on the US dollar, others seek to challenge the current international distribution model, and some wish to transition from a raw material-dependent economy to one focused on technological and innovative development.

In conclusion, as global infrastructure and security increasingly rely on advanced information technologies, the imperative for robust cybersecurity measures has never been greater. The rise of cybercrime and the evolving nature of terrorist threats highlight the urgent need for coordinated international efforts. The BRICS nations, underlined by a recent statement from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are poised to play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges.

The emphasis on strengthening multilateral cooperation, leveraging the BRICS+ model, and integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence reflects a proactive approach to global security. Azerbaijan's application to join BRICS further underscores the growing relevance of these issues. As countries navigate their diverse needs and aspirations within the BRICS framework, the collective focus on cybersecurity and counter-terrorism will be crucial in shaping a safer and more resilient global landscape.