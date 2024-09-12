BRICS To Strengthen Fight Against Terrorism And Cybercrime

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In today's world, nearly all advanced infrastructure and
production-service sectors are managed through information
technologies, and this trend is steadily advancing. Modern combat
technologies without ICT are considered a significant disadvantage.
The reality is that the development of information and
communication technologies has led to the rise of cybercrime,
imposing a serious obligation on governments.
Chinese Foreign Minister advocates for enhanced
multilateral cooperation
Regarding these issues and others, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang
Yi emphasized that BRICS member states should strengthen
multilateral coordination in combating terrorism and cybercrime to
safeguard common interests.
According to the Chinese Foreign Minister, the international
security situation has become increasingly complex.
"The BRICS countries share similar positions and interests in
combating terrorism and enhancing cybersecurity. Consensus and
mutual action should be strengthened, and stable, large-scale
cooperation in these areas should be encouraged," he said.
It is important to note that a United Nations report states that
more than 1.5 million people fall victim to internet-based crimes
each year, with the total damage from cybercriminal activity
amounting to $1 billion.
Additionally, Azerbaijan has officially applied to join BRICS.
This issue has consistently been on Azerbaijan's agenda and has
become even more relevant as cybersecurity concerns are
increasingly critical in the modern era.
While the banking sector has traditionally been a major target
for cybercriminals, there has been a recent shift towards other
sectors, particularly energy infrastructure.
Azerbaijan, having undertaken significant projects in this field
and pursuing a sustainable and innovative economy, may indeed
become a target for cybercriminals. Thus, ensuring cybersecurity
across all critical areas is an essential reality.
In an increasingly interconnected world, the intersection of
counter-terrorism and cyber security has become a critical focus.
Modern terrorist threats have evolved from physical attacks to
sophisticated cyber operations, necessitating advanced cyber
security measures. Terrorist groups exploit digital platforms for
recruitment, propaganda, and even planning attacks, making it
essential for counter-terrorism strategies to incorporate robust
cyber defenses.
Effective counter-terrorism requires not only traditional
intelligence and law enforcement approaches but also a deep
understanding of cyber threats and vulnerabilities. This includes
protecting critical infrastructure, securing communications, and
developing rapid response capabilities to mitigate the impact of
cyber-attacks.
Providing data security and artificial intelligence
technologies
The Chinese Foreign Minister also emphasized that, with regard
to BRICS, the UN should work to improve the global governance
system to make it more effective and accurate. He highlighted the
importance of collaboration in ensuring data security and advancing
artificial intelligence technologies.
"It is crucial to maintain solidarity among interested states.
We must leverage the significant influence of the BRICS+ model to
strengthen broader relations in the spirit of integration. BRICS
and its partners should actively engage in dialogue, build
capacity, and enhance global efforts to combat terrorism and
cybercrime. It is essential to address double standards and avoid
politicization of critical issues."
As data breaches and cyber-attacks become more prevalent,
providing data security has emerged as a top priority for
organizations across the globe. Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays
a dual role in this realm: it can both enhance security measures
and pose new risks.
On one hand, AI technologies such as machine learning algorithms
are instrumental in identifying patterns of malicious activity,
automating threat detection, and responding to incidents in
real-time. On the other hand, AI can be exploited by cybercriminals
to develop sophisticated attacks or automate large-scale phishing
campaigns.
Therefore, it is crucial to strike a balance between leveraging
AI for defensive purposes and addressing the potential security
challenges it introduces. Robust data protection strategies must
evolve in tandem with advancements in AI to safeguard sensitive
information effectively.
Putin reveals 34 countries interested in BRICS
expansion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that 34 countries
have expressed interest in joining BRICS in various capacities. He
also mentioned that the methods for membership will be discussed at
the upcoming Kazan summit.
The BRICS+ model represents an expansion of the original BRICS
grouping-Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa-by
including additional emerging economies. This model reflects a
broader coalition of countries with shared interests in economic
development and global governance.
The BRICS+ framework aims to enhance collaboration among these
nations on various fronts, including trade, investment, and
political coordination. By incorporating other key emerging
markets, the BRICS+ model seeks to amplify its collective influence
on the global stage and address common challenges more effectively.
This expanded coalition can offer new opportunities for
international cooperation and economic integration, but it also
requires careful management of diverse interests and geopolitical
dynamics to achieve its goals.
It should be noted that the needs of countries wishing to join
the BRICS mechanism vary. Some aim to shift trade settlements away
from reliance on the US dollar, others seek to challenge the
current international distribution model, and some wish to
transition from a raw material-dependent economy to one focused on
technological and innovative development.
In conclusion, as global infrastructure and security
increasingly rely on advanced information technologies, the
imperative for robust cybersecurity measures has never been
greater. The rise of cybercrime and the evolving nature of
terrorist threats highlight the urgent need for coordinated
international efforts. The BRICS nations, underlined by a recent
statement from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are poised to play
a pivotal role in addressing these challenges.
The emphasis on strengthening multilateral cooperation,
leveraging the BRICS+ model, and integrating advanced technologies
like artificial intelligence reflects a proactive approach to
global security. Azerbaijan's application to join BRICS further
underscores the growing relevance of these issues. As countries
navigate their diverse needs and aspirations within the BRICS
framework, the collective focus on cybersecurity and
counter-terrorism will be crucial in shaping a safer and more
resilient global landscape.
