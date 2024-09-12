Moody’S Cautions: Mexico’S Judicial Shake-Up May Erode Economic Stability

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's Senate recently approved a judicial reform, prompting discussions about its potential impact on the country's economic landscape.



The reform, which proposes changes to the judicial system, has drawn attention from various institutions and analysts.



Moody's, a credit rating agency, released an analysis of the reform's potential effects on Mexico's sovereign rating.



They suggest the changes could influence institutional structures and economic factors. The agency currently rates Mexico at Baa2 with a stable outlook.



The reform has also sparked conversations about its alignment with the USMCA trade agreement. Analysts note that this could be a topic of discussion during the scheduled 2026 USMCA review.







Financial experts offer varied projections for Mexico 's economic future. Some, like Franklin Templeton, present scenarios, including potential economic challenges.



Oxford Economics forecasts 1.9% growth in 2025 while acknowledging possible fluctuations based on investor perceptions.



Banco Base economists draw comparisons to previous policy changes, such as the 2018 airport project cancellation, to contextualize potential economic responses.



Analysts identify several factors that may influence Mexico's economic trajectory, including exchange rates, trade relations with the U.S., and the country's investment grade status. These elements could play a role in shaping policy decisions and market reactions.



The peso's value against the dollar is noted as a factor that could affect export performance. Upcoming events, such as the U.S. elections and the USMCA review, could influence investment decisions.



As Mexico moves forward with this reform, economists and policymakers will continue to monitor its implementation and potential economic implications.



The coming months may provide clearer insights into the reform's actual impact on Mexico's economic landscape.

MENAFN12092024007421016031ID1108666727