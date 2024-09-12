Texas Children's Longtime CEO Mark A. Wallace Announces Retirement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wallace's 35-Year Leadership Propelled Texas Children's to Become Nation's Largest Children's Hospital

After more than three decades at the helm of Texas Children's , Chief Executive Officer, Mark A. Wallace, announced that he will be retiring on October 4, 2024, which is also Wallace's 35th anniversary at the organization.

"After 35 years of dedicated service, Mark has not only led this hospital with unparalleled vision and integrity but has touched the lives of every single person who walked through these doors," said Park Shaper, Chair of the Texas Children's Board of Trustees. "His compassion, unwavering commitment and genuine care for our patients and staff have made this place more than a hospital and as we bid farewell, we are grateful to know that his legacy will continue to guide our every step."

Wallace was appointed President and CEO of Texas Children's Hospital in 1989 at the age of 36. During his tenure, he has led Texas Children's successful completion of numerous capital and expansion projects that have resulted in the addition of over 10 million square feet of space, along with two community hospitals - Texas Children's Hospital West Campus and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands - representing a significant investment in the future of pediatric health care. Wallace is also responsible for integrating women's health care with a pediatric hospital by opening the Pavilion for Women in 2012. Most recently, in February 2024, under Mark's leadership, Texas Children's opened a state-of-the-art 365,000-square-foot pediatric and women's hospital in North Austin, thus expanding Texas Children's footprint in the state capital.

"I've spent a lot of time reflecting on when my last day would be since announcing the search for a new President last year," said Mark A. Wallace , CEO of Texas Children's.

"I knew back then that my final chapter was beginning and I'm so happy with how everything has fallen into place. Now, as I embark on this new season- one filled with more time with my wife and my family, friends and perhaps even a few new adventures - I leave with a full heart and deep appreciation for my incredible team. I know that Texas Children's will only get better and better in the years to come and I will always be cheering this phenomenal organization on from wherever life takes me."

Earlier this year, after a nationwide search, Debra Sukin, Ph.D., was appointed President of Texas Children's and served under Mark over the past year preparing as his successor. On October 5, 2024, Sukin will begin her new role as President & CEO of Texas Children's Hospital.

"It has been an honor to work with Mark Wallace over this past year and I want to thank him for his visionary leadership which has grown the world's largest women's and children's hospital, said Sukin. "I look forward to building upon Texas Children's 70-year history of providing clinical excellence, teaching, and research to those we serve across the globe and leading us into the future."

"Mark has been the heart and soul of Texas Children's for decades and his departure, although very well-deserved, is truly bittersweet, said Tym Tombar, Vice Chair of the Texas Children's Board of Trustees. "I speak for the entire Board when I express our sincerest gratitude to Mark for his 35 years of inspiring leadership and our utmost confidence in Debbie Sukin for her vision, business acumen and commitment to our mission. It's a tribute to Mark's leadership that he is departing only after delivering on an exceptional succession plan. We know that Debbie is an extraordinary leader and will drive

continued excellence at

Texas Children's for years to come."

Texas Children's Hospital .

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's, a nonprofit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The system includes the Texas Children's Duncan NRI; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston and Texas Children's Hospital North Austin, the new state-of-the-art facility providing world-class pediatric and maternal care to Austin families. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO focused on children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that is channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, visit

