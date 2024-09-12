Odisha Cabinet Approves 10 Pc Quota For Ex-Agniveers In Uniformed Services

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet on Thursday approved three major proposals, including 10 per cent reservation, for ex-Agniveers from the state in state uniformed services.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Mohan Charan Majhi here.

"As you know, the Agniveers get one year of training and later serve in the military for four years. After the completion of a four-year tenure, some of them are given an extension as permanent commission while the rest didn't get the job. The Cabinet today approved that Odisha will provide 10 per cent reservation for these Agniveers in uniform services, such as Frie services, Police, Excise and Forest department," said State Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The Cabinet gave its approval for the framing of Odisha Ex-Agniveers (Recruitment to Uniform Services) Rules, 2024.

This will provide ample opportunities for ex-Agniveers to secure jobs in uniform service like Police, Forest, Excise, Fire department etc.

The government has decided to provide a 10 per cent horizontal reservation to the ex-Agniveers in all Group "C" and "D" posts in direct recruitment in the Uniform Services of the state.

It said that such reservation will be over and above the reservation applicable for ex-servicemen.

However, they have to fulfill the required minimum qualifications prescribed for the posts.

This apart, the Cabinet also approved a three-year age relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit for ex-Agniveers during the recruitment in the Uniform Services. The Agniveers will be exempted from appearing for the physical efficiency test too.

In another major decision, the state Cabinet on Thursday approved the amendment of the OCS(RA) Rules, 2020, allowing daughters and step-daughters of the deceased government servants irrespective of their marital status for compassionate appointment subject to conditions that their "dependency" on their parents is proved.

At present, only the unmarried daughters and step-daughters of deceased government servants are being considered for compassionate appointment.

The Cabinet also approved the signing of the Revised Concession Agreement between the Directorate of Ports and Inland Water Transport, Commerce and Transport Department and Gopalpur Ports Ltd.