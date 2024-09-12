(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fans can continue to cash in on the $5 Meal Deal, plus even more local and App-exclusive offers

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer might be over, but the savings are here to stay at the Golden Arches.

This past June, we kicked off the Summer of Value , promising you more deals and even more ways to save. From the highly popular $5 Meal Deal to National French Fry Day, to many other promotions available in local markets and on the McDonald's App, this summer was all about helping you take your dollar further.

McDonald's USA Launches Another Season of Savings this Fall

And as it turns out, we've got a lot more in store for fans.

The Deal that Keeps on Going AND Giving

It's official – the $5 Meal Deal is sticking around, with a majority of local markets extending it into December.

Featuring your choice of a McDouble® or McChicken® sandwich, small fries, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets® and a small soft drink –

all for just $5*

– it's just too good of a deal to let go.

So, whether you're part of team McDouble or team McChicken - you've got more time to treat yourself.

"This summer, tens of millions of fans went to their local McDonald's to enjoy our $5 Meal Deal, and it was so great to welcome them," said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA. "Together with our franchisees, we're committed to keeping our prices as affordable as possible, which is why we're doubling down with even more ways to save. Whether you're stopping by for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night snack, we want everyone to find the food they love at a price that hits the spot. The extension of the $5 Meal Deal, and the other offerings we're announcing for our fall line-up, are just a few of the ways we're working hard to offer great meals at a fair price."

Raking in the Fall Deals

More than 1 million of you celebrated National French Fry Day this July with free any-size Fries, and now fans have even more to look forward to this fall when they order on the McDonald's App:



Double the fun with $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers on

National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18)

Grab a $2

McCrispy sandwich in honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (Nov. 9)

Enjoy

$1 10-pc Chicken McNuggets between Nov. 4 – Dec. 2 – valid 1x/week and perfect for sharing with a friend (or not)

Continue to celebrate

Free Fries Fridays – where customers can get free medium Fries with any $1 minimum purchase With more than 20 million

redemptions so far this year, this is a fan-favorite and will remain available Every. Single. Friday. through the end of 2024

Plus, even more local deals are available at your neighborhood McDonald's**. You might be starting the day off right in Southern California with a 2 for $3.99 choice of Chicken or Sausage McGriddle, Sausage Biscuit or Any Size Iced Coffee, or splitting a $5 20 pc McNuggets with friends in Dallas. Or you may be adding a $1.99 Any Size Frozen Carbonated Beverage to your favorite McDonald's meal in New England. No matter where you are, franchisees across the U.S. are offering local deals both in-restaurant and on the McDonald's App.

We know you know... but we have to say it anyways... download the McDonald's App and sign up for MyMcDonald's Rewards for all the latest and greatest deals in your area. The more you spend, the more you earn in redeemable points – giving you even more chances to save on the food you love.

'Tis (another) season of value at McDonald's.

*The McDouble meal may be priced at $6 in some markets.

**Local deals and offers will vary, as McDonald's franchisees are independent business owners who set their own pricing.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC

