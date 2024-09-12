South Daytona, FL Evolves Procurement Efficiency With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTH DAYTONA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Faced with a lack of internal collaboration and formal processes for evaluations and awards, the City of South Daytona, Florida needed a solution to modernize its procurement system. After a thorough search, the City selected OpenGov , a proven leader in streamlining procurement workflows and increasing efficiency.South Daytona sought a system to centralize procurement processes and improve contract management, as its previous approach offered no audit trail or vendor notifications. In the search for a new solution, the City needed software capable of handling a variety of solicitations, from large RFPs to quick quotes. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its robust documentation features, offering an audit trail for contracts and the ability to streamline the vendor communication process.With OpenGov Procurement, South Daytona can expect to see improved internal collaboration and greater transparency throughout its procurement processes. The software will allow for better management of contracts and ensure that all departments are aligned, helping staff stay on top of contract renewals and vendor communications. Additionally, South Daytona anticipates an increase in vendor engagement, leading to more competitive bids and potential cost savings for the City.South Daytona joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

