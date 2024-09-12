Lulu Hypermarket Launches Mega Special Offer: Save 25% And 50% On Wide Range

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket, Qatar's leading retail destination, has introduced its first-ever Mega Special Offer, giving customers a fantastic opportunity to save 25% and 50% on a vast selection of products.

Running until September 18, this unmissable allows shoppers to take advantage of unbeatable discounts on daily essentials, electronics, fashion, and more.

Shoppers can expect amazing deals on everything from groceries and fresh foods to bakery products and other household staples.

Electronics enthusiasts will be thrilled with huge discounts on gadgets, televisions, and home appliances, while fashion lovers can enjoy up to 50% off on branded clothing, accessories, footwear, sportswear, and bags, offering something for everyone.

As families return from their summer holidays, Lulu Hypermarket has carefully curated a selection of offers across all categories. Tech Deals feature prominently, offering the latest smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets, available both in-store and online.

With over 5,000 items at 25% off and more than 1,500 items at 50% off, the promotion covers a wide variety of products catering to diverse communities, including Arabic, Filipino, European, and Indian favourites.

In addition to these incredible offers, Lulu is celebrating the Lulu Awesome Onam Festival, where shoppers can find special discounts on Onam-themed fresh foods, groceries, and festive attire for all ages, ensuring a joyful celebration for the Malayali community in Qatar.

This Mega Special Offer is the biggest promotion of the year, making it the perfect time to stock up and save. Don't miss out-visit any Lulu Hypermarket location or shop online to enjoy these fantastic deals.