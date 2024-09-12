Anti-Aircraft Guns Among Weapons Discovered In E. Afghanistan
Date
9/12/2024 5:15:49 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
CHARIKAR, Afghanistan, Sept 12 (NNN-ANA) – A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including two anti-aircraft guns, have been discovered in eastern Afghanistan's Parwan province, provincial Police spokesman, Fazal Karim Muskinyar, said, yesterday.
The weaponry, which included the two anti-aircraft guns, 10 hand grenades and other munitions, were discovered in Ezatkhil village of Jabal Saraj district, a couple of days ago, the official said, without providing more details.
To ensure security in the war-battered country, the Afghan caretaker government has collected thousands of arms and ammunition, including battle tanks, since assuming office in Aug, 2021, in Afghanistan, following the U.S.-led forces' withdrawal from the nation.– NNN-ANA
MENAFN12092024000200011047ID1108665744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.