Anti-Aircraft Guns Among Weapons Discovered In E. Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CHARIKAR, Afghanistan, Sept 12 (NNN-ANA) – A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including two anti-aircraft guns, have been discovered in eastern Afghanistan's Parwan province, provincial spokesman, Fazal Karim Muskinyar, said, yesterday.

The weaponry, which included the two anti-aircraft guns, 10 hand grenades and other munitions, were discovered in Ezatkhil village of Jabal Saraj district, a couple of days ago, the official said, without providing more details.

To ensure security in the war-battered country, the Afghan caretaker has collected thousands of arms and ammunition, including battle tanks, since assuming office in Aug, 2021, in Afghanistan, following the U.S.-led forces' withdrawal from the nation.– NNN-ANA