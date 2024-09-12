(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Transport for Wales makes Hitachi its "Mobility as a Service" partner

LONDON, Sept 12, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Transport for Wales (TfW) has selected Hitachi to help digitally transform publictransport within Wales, making it easier for customers to plan, and pay for different modes of travel.



Five-year partnership to digitallyconnect public transport journeysacross Wales through a single app.

Applying knowledge and experiencefrom Japan's rail network, Hitachi will create multimodal booking system includes all public transport, bikes, e- scooters and demand-based solutions. Partnership exemplifies how HitachiRail is driving the mobility transition, making sustainable, low carbon travel easier to choose, plan and pay for.

Over the next five years, Hitachi will deliver a multimodal digital booking system that will include all modes of publictransport and be available to customers through a simple, user friendly app.

Rail, local bus, fflecsi and TrawsCymru services will all be available to plan and book through the one digital back-office solution from Hitachi, as well as a host of other micromobility (bikes, e-scooters) and demand-based mobilitysolutions already being used in Wales.

Hitachi is leveraging its digital expertise from its involvement in ticketing on the Japanese rail network and various initiatives in Italy to develop a bespoke Mobility as a Service (MaaS) product for Wales. With over 50 million multimodal ticketing transactions taking place every day using Hitachi Rail ticketing technology, the global provider of rail solutions will use its experience of digitally connecting millions of journeys daily to deliver a unique partnership with TfW.

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW said:

"At TfW we're always looking to improve the customer experience and in doing this we want to attract more people to our public transport network.

"This exciting and ambitious project will deliver a digital solution that will help our customers plan point to point journeys using different modes of public transport. It's all part of our longer-term plans and aspirations to provide ourcustomers with one network, one timetable and one ticket.

"We look forward to working with Hitachi and bringing this global expertise to public transport in Wales."

MaaS solutions typically focus on urban areas; however, this partnership is pioneering because it will cover the entiretyof Wales, including rural areas that are often overlooked for digital innovation. Equally, MaaS will make greener, lowcarbon travel easier to choose, plan and pay for. This will help accelerate green transformation within cities and the Welsh countryside.

Hitachi's extensive expertise in digital systems integration was a key factor in being chosen as TfW's MaaS technology partner. Equally, Hitachi can call upon the Hitachi group's digital expertise in AI and its Microsoft Azure frameworkagreement to ensure the system is always at the forefront of innovation, making it easy to integrate more modes of transport, expand coverage and meet growing demand.

Justin Southcombe, Commercial Director at Hitachi Rail said:

“This strategic partnership with TfW will benefit from the breadth of mobility, digital and behavioural science expertise that exists in the Hitachi Group.

“Hitachi can combine the latest in cutting-edge digital technology, with deep knowledge of managing some of the world's most popular transport systems, to better connect journeys.“By making public transport more accessible and user-friendly, Hitachi can help increase sustainable travel in Wales.”

This MaaS project is an example of how Hitachi Rail is driving the mobility transition by digitally connecting modes of transport, making it easier for passengers to plan and choose public transport. Enhancing connectivity encouragesmodal shift to public transport to deliver sustainable travel and reduce transport emissions.

Meanwhile, Hitachi is using its existing collaboration with Goldsmith University to incorporate new research and development around behavioural science, so that humans' motivations in their travel decisions are built into the design. This ability to draw on R&D and digital expertise of different group businesses demonstrates how Hitachi can be a strategic partner to deliver digital and mobility solutions.

On 31 May 2024, Hitachi Rail completed the acquisition of Thales' Ground Transportation Systems business (GTS),expanding the business's footprint to 24,000 colleagues across 51 countries. The acquisition has enabled Hitachi Rail to expand its product and technology portfolio, including enhancing its expertise in delivering smart mobility solutions. On 24-27 September, Hitachi Rail will exhibit a range of its smart mobility solutions at the global rail exhibition, InnoTrans in Berlin.

About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is connecting the future of mobility - helping every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more seamless, sustainable transport.

With innovative technology and world-leading delivery capabilities, Hitachi Rail is a trusted partner to customers andconsortia partners globally. The company is an expert in every part of the railway: from train manufacturing and maintenance to digital signalling and smart mobility. Its pioneering products, such as the iconic high speed bullet train,enable billions of passenger journeys and the transport of millions of tonnes of freight, every year.

Drawing on the powerful expertise of the wider Hitachi group companies, Hitachi Rail is uniquely placed to furtherenhance its offer to customers through pioneering new digital solutions and services.

In FY22, Hitachi Rail had revenues of over €5bn. The company has around 15,000 employees in 38 countries, and it invests in its diverse and talented teams.

Hitachi Rail's business is local, but its reach is global. With deep roots in its communities, the company is committed to delivering sustainable progress for all.

