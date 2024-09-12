AMBOSS Launches Comprehensive Medical Reference Book At Pflege Plus 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Moosburg, Germany, 12th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , AMBOSS is a comprehensive medical reference work designed for doctors as well as students and nursing staff. It offers detailed, up-to-date information on diagnostics, and care as well as extensive materials for exam preparation. AMBOSS is available both and offline and is used by over 200,000 doctors in German-speaking countries. The supports everyday clinical practice by providing quick and reliable answers to medical questions.

AMBOSS: The comprehensive knowledge platform for healthcare professions

AMBOSS is an innovative knowledge platform developed specifically for healthcare professions. Originally designed for medical professionals, AMBOSS now also offers content for the care sector. The platform contains over 2000 articles on the most important diseases, procedures and medications, providing medical knowledge in an easily accessible way.

Interprofessional learning: more than just medical knowledge

AMBOSS enables not only doctors but also nursing staff to obtain comprehensive information on various clinical pictures. With special content tailored to the needs of nursing, the platform offers valuable information that goes beyond basic medical knowledge. This makes it easier for nurses to navigate their role and educate themselves both before and after consultations with doctors.

Success and dissemination of AMBOSS in Germany

AMBOSS has been operating successfully in Germany for over ten years and now serves all medical students and a third of the German medical profession. The platform is also becoming increasingly important in the nursing sector. AMBOSS is used at universities, hospitals and nursing schools and offers affordable prices for both individuals and institutions to ensure widespread use.

For additional information and business inquiries, please contact: amboss