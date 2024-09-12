Senegal's leader pledges to take action against migrant boats after incident killed dozens

(MENAFN) Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has pledged to take decisive action against migrant boats following a tragic incident over the weekend that resulted in the deaths of dozens of individuals. On Sunday, a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Senegal, and so far, authorities have recovered at least 40 bodies, with the search efforts still ongoing.



In response to the tragedy, President Faye expressed his deep condolences to the grieving families in a post on X and during a visit to Mbour, the town closest to where the accident occurred. He underscored Senegal's mourning for the and reiterated the country's commitment to dismantling the illegal migration networks that exploit vulnerable individuals seeking a better future abroad.



Faye condemned the "human traffickers" responsible for these dangerous voyages, criticizing them for taking advantage of desperate Senegalese youth and leading them into perilous situations. He vowed to intensify the efforts to combat these illegal activities, involving both the police and the army in the crackdown.



The ill-fated wooden boat, which was carrying over 100 illegal migrants from Mbour, sank just 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) into its journey, according to Radio Television Senegalaise (RTS). This incident highlights the severe risks associated with illegal migration and the urgent need for effective measures to address and prevent such tragedies.

