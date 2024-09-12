BIMTECH Partners with ENCI, Canada to Lead the Future of Sustainability-Focused Programs for Professionals and Knowledge Transfer Across Industries

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 11th September 2024: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), one of India’s leading B-schools has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Earth Nature Climate Initiative (ENCI), Canada, a globally renowned organization based in Canada, specializing in sustainability training and education. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing sustainability- focused education and training.

With over three decades of excellence in business education, BIMTECH, under this partnership, is set to develop and deliver cutting-edge programs that address the increasing demand for sustainable practices across industries. ENCI Canada, renowned for its expertise in sustainability training and knowledge development, will bring specialized insights to this alliance, which will be complimented with BIMTECH’s robust academic resources, research capabilities, and industry-driven programs.

Innovative management development programs aimed at upskilling the professionals to strengthen the future of corporate leadership and business practices are expected outcomes of this MoU. The modalities and course content is being designed and will be delivered as a 3day and 5day MDP. The partnership shall also provide a wide range of learning opportunities, enhancing professional growth. This management development program includes specialized sessions, contextualized case studies and in-depth knowledge of various aspects of sustainability. The program will be instrumental in catering to the learning needs of the Industry.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, shared, "In recent years, BIMTECH has been making substantial strides in incorporating sustainable practices in thought, word and actions. This MOU represents a formalization of our dedication to these practices, reinforcing our shared goals and collaborative efforts in pursuing a more sustainable future. It is a testament to our collective wish to educate people and spread awareness on reducing environmental footprint and promote sustainable development. By aligning with ENCI, we are amplifying our impact and leveraging our resources more effectively. Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond activities, it is embedded in the Institute's Vision, Mission and Values."

Mr. Panos Alivizatos, Chief Executive Director & Board Member, ENCI, shared, “It is a pleasure to work towards a common target. Our vision is to help around in sustainability value chains and also accomplish necessary targets. The programs co-developed by the two institutions will start with foundational programs and gradually focus on different sectors like tourism, energy etc. Our programs will be hybrid with 80% online attendance and 20% at campus attendance, making the initiative accessible to all. We will eventually go up to board level in the organizations to help them understand the relation between sustainability and strategy.”

Inspired by its founder late Basant Kumar Birla, BIMTECH pioneered innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. BIMTECH secures the 17th rank among the top private B-Schools in India, as per Business Today-MDRA Best B-Schools Ranking 2023. Also, BIMTECH is now AACSB accredited, joining the Ivy League of Top Globally Recognized B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institute excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 7000 individuals.





