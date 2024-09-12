Bank ABC wins four leading titles at Global Finance’s World’s Best Treasury & Cash Management Bank Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Bank ABC has won four awards at Global Finance’s World’s Best Treasury & Cash Management Bank Awards for 2024: Best Corporate Cross-Border Payments Solution in the Middle East, Best Bank for Long-term Liquidity Management in Africa, and Best Bank for Cash Management in Bahrain and Tunisia.



These awards spotlight the outstanding digitally-empowered wholesale banking services that Bank ABC provides its corporate and institutional clients, featuring next-generation treasury and cash management solutions. The selection process entailed a multi-tiered assessment of nominations on a variety of subjective and objective criteria.



Bank ABC stood out for the extensive scope of its treasury and cash management services, as well as its impressive growth trajectory and accelerated digital transformation in the face of global financial and geo-political challenges.



Commenting on the wins, Sael Al Waary, Group CEO of Bank ABC said, “It is an honour to win these four titles by such an esteemed international awards programme. This remarkable recognition underscores our commitment to deliver innovative and sustainable banking services that fulfil our clients’ evolving needs and further anchor our position as MENA’s international bank of the future. I thank our global team for their diligent and collaborative efforts that have earned us these accolades, as well as Global Finance for their continued recognition.”



Global Finance’s coveted cash management awards, this year in their 24th edition, have become a trusted standard of excellence for the international financial community. Joseph D. Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance, remarked, “Navigating the flurry of innovations and technological changes that are transforming treasury and cash management will require the top banking and management systems. Our Treasury and Cash Management awards honour the organisations that best help their clients to handle these changing times.”



Besides building state-of-the-art digital capabilities across its wholesale and retail banking offering, Bank ABC has also steadily focused on expanding its footprint in emerging and frontier territories. With innovation at its heart and by leveraging trailblazing technology, Bank ABC remains consistently recognised for its outstanding financial performance, landmark transactions as well as the delivery of unmatched wholesale and consumer banking experiences.



Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with presence in 15 countries across five continents. It provides innovative global wholesale banking solutions in both conventional and Islamic finance, across Transaction Banking, Project and Structured finance, Capital Markets, Financial Markets, Real Estate finance to corporates and financial institutions. It also provides retail banking services through its network of branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and through ila Bank, its digital mobile-only bank, in Bahrain and Jordan.







MENAFN12092024005520012214ID1108665409