ICC ANNOUNCES ACCESSIBLY PRICED TICKETS FOR WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced accessibly priced match tickets starting from just five Dirhams and free entry for those under 18, as part of an initiative to leave a legacy of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, the first global women’s cricket event to be held in the region.



ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice, who made the announcement at a conference that he addressed along with Emirates Cricket Board’s (ECB) Board Member Zaid Abbas, also praised the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a venue.



“One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity. It’s a place where the entire world is represented! This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans. With that in mind, I’m delighted to announce today that tickets will be available from just five dirhams and under 18s will go free.



“We will also be working with the ECB and the Dubai Sports Council on the legacy of the event. We will be holding criio festivals to give more than 500 girls the chance to get involved in the game and have a fun first experience of cricket,” said Allardice, who thanked the ECB for hosting the tournament after it was moved from Bangladesh.



“I would like to thank the ECB and our friends at the Dubai Sports Council as well as the teams at the Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their extraordinary efforts,” added Allardice,

who also released a video of a spectacular laser show on the tournament at the iconic Burj Khalifa.



Khalid Al Awar said: “The UAE in general and Dubai in particular hosting the Women’s Cricket World Cup highlights Dubai’s distinguished position in the world of sports. Dubai and the UAE continue to affirm their position as one of the most successful countries in the world in their ability to host and organize the largest international tournaments and the strongest international competitions. Dubai has gained the confidence of the entire world in its capabilities and potential in this field, until it has become a global model to be emulated in the sports events sector, thanks to its possession of a global infrastructure that suits various sports, an integrated work strategy, and successful investment in developing infrastructure and preparing sports facilities designed according to the highest international standards. Khalid Al Awar added: “The Dubai Sports Council is keen to provide all means of support for the success of major tournaments with global resonance, in addition to its main goal of developing the sports sector. We have previously succeeded in hosting the largest and strongest international cricket tournaments, most notably the T20 Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Asia Cup. The Council is also keen to organize and host such international tournaments that enjoy great popularity and wide public following, which meets the desires of various segments of society living in Dubai.”





ECB Board Member Zaid Abbas said they were looking forward to working closely with the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).



“The Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to stage the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Emirates Cricket Board has rich experience and the proven pedigree of hosting top-class cricket, and we are once again ready to deliver another world-class event.



“The tournament will see the best women cricketers from around the world compete for the biggest prize in the T20 format. We are set to witness thrilling contests and brilliant individual and team performances in Dubai and Sharjah during the course of the event.



“The ECB would work closely with all stakeholders including the International Cricket Council and the Bangladesh Cricket Board to ensure that the participants and fans have a memorable time during their stay in the country.”



The 10-team tournament, being held from 3-20 October, will see a champion team emerge after 23 matches spread across the 18 days.



The 20 league matches will be split between Dubai and Sharjah with the semifinals slated for 17 October in Dubai and 18 October in Sharjah. The final will be played in Dubai.



Group A includes six-time champions Australia, along with India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.





MENAFN12092024007179015428ID1108665389