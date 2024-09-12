Türkiye, US talk over economic strategies, investment opportunities

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met with Khush Choksy, the senior vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce, in Ankara to explore Türkiye’s economic strategies and investment opportunities. The meeting was focused on Türkiye's recently unveiled Medium-Term Program for 2025-2027, which outlines the country's economic priorities and objectives for the coming years. Yilmaz highlighted the importance of this program in shaping Türkiye's investment climate and attracting international capital.



During their discussion, Yilmaz and Choksy delved into Türkiye's International Direct Investment Strategy. They reviewed both the measures already implemented and the additional steps planned to create a more favorable investment environment. The conversation also covered various opportunities for investment and collaboration between Türkiye and the United States, reflecting a mutual interest in enhancing economic ties.



A key highlight of the meeting was the HIT-30 Program, a major initiative aimed at boosting high-technology investments in Türkiye. This program, which was introduced in July, involves a substantial USD30 billion allocation, including tax incentives and grant support. The goal of HIT-30 is to stimulate growth in advanced technology sectors and position Türkiye as a leading player in the high-tech industry.



Vice President Yilmaz expressed hope that the discussions would yield positive outcomes for bilateral relations and trade between Ankara and Washington, D.C. He underscored the potential benefits of increased cooperation and investment, aiming to strengthen economic ties and foster a more robust partnership between the two countries.

MENAFN12092024000045015839ID1108665315