Sineng Electric Launched The New Generation 400Kw String PCS At RE+ 2024

Sineng Electric successfully launched its new generation 400kW String PCS and the 6.25MW String PCS MV Turnkey Station. The event attracted considerable attention from experts and media, marking a significant step forward in Sineng Electric's development in the global storage market.

Mr. Gene Yang, CEO of Sineng Electric, delivered a speech stating, "The world is currently at a crucial stage of low-carbon energy transition, and the demand for larger battery cells, higher power density and reliability in the energy storage market is increasingly prominent. Based on the North American energy storage market and customer needs, Sineng Electric is actively developing a new generation of string PCS, aiming to further ensure customer incomes and bring unprecedented changes to the North American energy storage market."

Subsequently, Mr. Alejandro Iza, General Manager (USA) of Sineng Electric, detailed the technical features and advantages of the 400kW String PCS. This product employs advanced intelligent liquid cooling technology, with a CEC efficiency exceeding 98.5%, and offers flexible power combination capabilities. With its high efficiency, reliability, and profitability, this product will inject new vitality into the North American energy storage market, providing local customers with a more efficient and high-quality service experience.

Sineng's new generation 400kW string PCS can be easily applied to various application scenarios, represented by large-scale energy storage. As well, the String PCS MV Turnkey Station is now entering the 6.25MW era, marking another milestone in our journey to provide cutting-edge solutions for the energy storage market. This not only reflects the latest advances in energy storage technology but also demonstrates Sineng's deep exploration of market and profound understanding of customer needs.

This new product launch event not only showcases Sineng's innovative breakthroughs in the field of energy storage technology but also highlights the company's commitment to creating more value for customers. Sineng Electric will continue deepening its efforts in the energy storage field and providing more advanced energy storage solutions for global customers.

