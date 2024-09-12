The World's First UWB Technology In Smart Lock Application To Surprise Aiot Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "

UNION CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-tec , the leader in smart home solutions, today introduced the first smart lock to leverage ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, the Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC, that provides consumers with enhanced security, a seamless user experience, and the convenience of not requiring physical contact or proximity cards.

World's First Smart Deadbolt With UWB+NFC Technology

U-tec is the first company to leverage UWB technology in smart locks. It allows the Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC

smart lock to significantly enhance its functionality by providing accurate spatial awareness and secure, hands-free access - making it an ideal solution for modern access control systems.

Ultra-wideband technology, a wireless communication protocol, operates at very high frequencies, allowing for precise location tracking and data transmission over short distances. When integrated with the Ultraloq Bolt UWB+NFC smart lock, UWB technology enables devices to determine their exact position relative to the lock, ensuring that only authorized users within a close range can unlock it.

The Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC

smart lock integrates with various smart home systems, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, SmartThings, and IFTTT, allowing remote access and monitoring via a dedicated mobile app.

"Ultra-wideband technology is redefining

smart locks-offering precise, instant access and unmatched security. It's the next level of convenience and protection for your home." said Jesse Wang, Head of Product Marketing at U-tec.

U-tec expects to launch smart door locks with UWB+NFC technology in two phases. The first version of Bolt Mission UWB+NFC, released in Q4 2024, will support Matter and HomeKit. The proximity door opening feature is only available through the U-home App and does not currently support the soon-to-be-released Aliro standard.

However, a more high-end

version will support the Matter and Aliro standards when released in 2025. The first version of

Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC

is expected to ship in Q1 2025.

"We're talking about a $2B market. UWB technology offers incredibly precise distance and location measurement, making it especially valuable for a wide range of applications, including smart locks," said Mark Vena, Director of Business Partnerships at U-tec.

"U-tec has named this lock the Bolt Mission UWB+NFC, as it accurately reflects U-tec's ongoing mission to make advanced technology accessible to everyone. Our company aims to empower individuals and families with the convenience and benefits of modern technology. The Bolt Mission UWB+NFC represents a significant technological breakthrough, furthering our commitment to enhancing the mainstream user experience," Vena continued.

Features: Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC

The Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC

builds upon the feature set of past Ultraloq smart locks with a stylish, compact design and unique user experience.



Hands-free Access – Enables seamless entry without needing to use hands or keys.

Matter Supported - Works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, allowing remote access and monitoring via an app.

NFC Unlock - Allows unlocking doors with a simple tap of an NFC card. It supports Android NFC-enabled phones and will also support Apple's NFC in the future (Apple has officially announced that the interface will be opened later).

Built-in Wi-Fi – It connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network without requiring more hubs, enabling remote access without additional hubs.

Longer Battery Life - Eight AA batteries offer extended battery life that lasts one year.

Easy-Install - Replaces deadbolts on most US doors, no wires, no drills. Certified by BHMA - Ensures that the lock mechanism possesses a robust physical structure capable of withstanding everyday mechanical wear and tear.

About U-tec

U-tec

is a pioneering force in smart home security, dedicated to redefining how people safeguard their homes with innovative, user-friendly solutions. Founded in 2015, the company has quickly established itself as a leader in the industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create intuitive and reliable smart home solutions. For more information, please visit .



SOURCE U-tec

