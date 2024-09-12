Resolving The Agriculture Sector's Issues With The Help Of Data Science

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Overview

The global data science market is estimated to reach a value of USD 354 billion by 20207, with a CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period 2020–2027. With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, technologies, including data science and artificial intelligence, have entrenched deeper roots within all the commercial and industrial sectors, thereby widening the scope of the data science platform market during the forecast period.

The influence is not restrained to a single sector or industry; data science has gained a colossal adoption rate spanning prominent sectors right from manufacturing, telecommunication to retail and media and entertainment.

Below table portrays data science proficiency based on various industries:

Agriculture

The agriculture sector faces constant challenges in terms of climate changes, water scarcity, and others, resulting in the lack of yield of crops and food. The integration of data analytics will result in a three-fold growth rate to agriculture, thereby contributing a significant amount to the country's GDP. Data can help in predicting the outcome of a growing season, target a pest or crop disease problem, and more.

Some of the key players are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., MathWorks, SAS Institute Inc., RapidMiner, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Anaconda, Inc., Wolfram, Dataiku, Civis Analytics, H2O, Domino Data Lab, Inc., RStudio, Inc., Rapid Insight, DataRobot, Inc., Rexer Analytics, SAP, and Databricks.

Data Science Platform Market Segmentation

By Component



Platform

Training & Consultancy

Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Others



By Verticals



BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East

Africa





