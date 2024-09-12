Resolving The Agriculture Sector's Issues With The Help Of Data Science
market Overview
The global data science platform market is estimated to reach a value of USD 354 billion by 20207, with a CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period 2020–2027. With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, technologies, including data science and artificial intelligence, have entrenched deeper roots within all the commercial and industrial sectors, thereby widening the scope of the data science platform market during the forecast period.
The influence is not restrained to a single sector or industry; data science has gained a colossal adoption rate spanning prominent sectors right from manufacturing, telecommunication to retail and media and entertainment.
Below table portrays data science proficiency based on various industries:
Agriculture
The agriculture sector faces constant challenges in terms of climate changes, water scarcity, and others, resulting in the lack of yield of crops and food. The integration of data analytics will result in a three-fold growth rate to agriculture, thereby contributing a significant amount to the country's GDP. Data can help in predicting the outcome of a growing season, target a pest or crop disease problem, and more.
Some of the key players are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., MathWorks, SAS Institute Inc., RapidMiner, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Anaconda, Inc., Wolfram, Dataiku, Civis Analytics, H2O, Domino Data Lab, Inc., RStudio, Inc., Rapid Insight, DataRobot, Inc., Rexer Analytics, SAP, and Databricks.
Data Science Platform Market Segmentation
By Component
Platform
Training & Consultancy
Integration & Deployment
Support & Maintenance
Others
By Verticals
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail & E-commerce
Manufacturing
Energy & Power
Others
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East
Africa
