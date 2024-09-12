TECO – TRBOT ‘Pathways To Prosperity’

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Canada, in partnership with the Toronto Region Board of Trade (TRBOT), hosted the titled“Pathways to Prosperity: Redefining the Canada-Taiwan Economic Partnership,” on September 11, 2024.

Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy recognizes Taiwan as a key regional partner, supported by significant developments, including the signing of a Science, Technology and Innovation arrangement signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster joint research and development. Additionally, a collaborative Framework on Supply chain resilience was adopted to strengthen supply chains in crucial sectors such as green energy, critical minerals, electric vehicles, and semiconductors.

The event featured opening remarks from distinguished officials, followed by insightful panel discussions on Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the future of semiconductors, AI, electric vehicles, smart technologies, and advancements in healthcare technology.

Prominent individuals and organizations in attendance offered a unique chance to hear from some of the most influential voices shaping the future of Canada-Taiwan economic collaboration:

Michael Chong, member of parliament – a respected figure in Canadian politics, known for his leadership on foreign policy and commitment to enhancing Canada's international partnerships.

Sara Wilshaw, assistant deputy minister, Global Affairs Canada – a key player in shaping Canada's global economic policies, Wilshaw's insights into international trade and diplomatic strategy are invaluable for understanding the future landscape of Canada-Taiwan relations.

Victor Fedeli, Ontario minister of economic development – leading Ontario's economic development initiatives, Fedeli plays a crucial role in promoting investment, innovation, and job creation in one of Canada's most dynamic provinces.

Dr Harry Ho-Jen Tseng, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada – a seasoned diplomat with deep knowledge of Taiwan's economic and cultural landscape, Tseng is instrumental in strengthening bilateral ties between Canada and Taiwan.

Dr Richard L. Thurston – former senior vice president and general counsel at TSMC. Dr Thurston was pivotal in establishing the TSMC Design Center in Canada, bridging technological innovation between the two nations.

Cutting-edge technological advancements

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) – as one of the world's leading applied technology research institutions, has incubated tech giants like TSMC and UMC. This institution's insights into cutting-edge technological advancements are comparable to those of the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

ASUS is a global leader in consumer electronics and consistently ranks among Fortune's World's most admired companies. The company's presence at the event signals the importance of innovation in driving economic partnerships.



ASUS is a prominent Taiwan-based multinational company known for its wide range of technology products, including laptops, desktops, motherboards, graphics cards, smartphones, tablets, and networking equipment. Founded in 1989, ASUS is recognized for its innovation in various tech domains, particularly in computing, networking, and consumer electronics.

With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. As of 2023, Asus Company's global revenue was $15.49 billion. ASUS is fully committed to the Smart Healthcare sector and creates medical AI, medical imaging, mobile health, tele-healthcare and other solutions to facilitate the industry's digital transformation. ASUS showcased its cutting-edge smart healthcare solutions in AI-enhanced medical imaging, Smart wearables and Telemedicine at MEDICA 2023, the world's largest medical trade fair.

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada



The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APFC) is a Canadian think tank and research organization established in 1984. Its mission is to promote greater understanding and collaboration between Canada and the Asia-Pacific region. The foundation focuses on fostering knowledge, research, and dialogue on issues related to Asia-Pacific affairs, including trade, investment, diplomacy, and cultural exchange. Taiwan is an important economic partner for Canada, and APFC's research often covers trade and investment relations between the two countries. The foundation's work contributes to a better understanding of Taiwan's economic role in the Asia-Pacific region and its impact on Canadian interests.

Earlier this year, the government of Canada supporting manufacturing and commercialization of semiconductors announced $120 million in an over $220 million project led by CMC Microsystems (CMC). This investment, made through the Strategic Innovation Fund, will support the creation of a pan-Canadian network bringing together stakeholders from a wide range of fields to support the design, manufacturing and commercialization of semiconductors and the development of state-of-the-art intelligent sensor technology.

This new Strategic Innovation Fund investment builds on the commitment announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden in March 2023 to advance a cross-border semiconductor manufacturing corridor.

Read more here .

TECO – TRBOT panel discussions and seminars outlined investment options, Canada-Taiwan bilateral relations and strategic economic opportunities that lie ahead.

For more information, please contact TECO Canada .

The post TECO – TRBOT 'Pathways to Prosperity' appeared first on Caribbean News Global .