Greenenergybreaks - Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F) CEO Featured In Latest Episode Of Marketgems Podcast

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F) CEO Featured In Latest Episode Of Marketgems Podcast
9/11/2024 11:22:50 PM
Hillcrest energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , a clean-technology company developing high-value, high-performance, power-conversion technologies for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems, is spotlighted in a recent MarketGems Podcast episode. During the episode, Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO Don Currie is a featured guest. He talks with host Matthew Dunehoo about the company's recent and upcoming catalysts, such as commercialization of its ZVS technology and its joint development agreement with Ocean Batteries SA. The MarketGems Podcast is presented by the Chesapeake Group.
About Hillcrest Energy Technologies
Ltd.
Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power-conversion technologies and digital-control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information about the company, please visit .
