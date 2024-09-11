China’S Divide And Conquer: Spain Breaks EU Ranks On EV Tariffs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a surprising turn of events, Spanish Prime Pedro Sánchez has called for the European Union to reconsider its proposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric (EVs).



This move marks a significant shift in Spain's position and could potentially impact the EU's trade strategy with China.



During his visit to China, Sánchez stated, "We need to reconsider-all of us, not only member states but also the European Commission.



We don't need another war, in this case, a trade war." This statement comes as a stark contrast to Spain's previous support for the tariffs, which it had backed in an indicative vote in July 2024.



The EU's proposed tariffs range from 7.8% to 35.3% on top of the existing 10% duty. They are aimed at countering what the European Commission views as unfair Chinese subsidies in the EV sector.







The Commission's investigation concluded that these subsidies allow Chinese manufacturers to undercut European competitors.



Spain's change of heart raises questions about its influence within the EU and the potential impact on the upcoming binding vote.



To block the tariffs, 15 of the 27 EU member states would need to vote against them. These 15 states represent 65% of the bloc's population.



Spain alone cannot sway the decision. However, its shift could influence other member states, particularly those concerned about potential Chinese retaliation.

Spain's Trade Dilemma

Spain, as the largest EU exporter of pork to China , is particularly vulnerable to such measures, with Beijing already launching an anti-dumping probe into European pork imports.



The timing of Sánchez's statement is noteworthy. It comes shortly after Chinese company Envision agreed to invest $1 billion in a hydrogen electrolyzer plant in Spain.



This investment highlights the complex economic ties between EU countries and China, which often complicate trade policy decisions.



Spain's position reflects the broader challenges faced by EU members in balancing economic interests with strategic concerns.



Some countries, like France and Italy, have been more supportive of protective measures. In contrast, others are wary of disrupting trade relations with China, a crucial market for many European industries.



The Spanish leader's call for reconsideration also comes amid ongoing discussions between EU and Chinese officials in Brussels, suggesting that there may be room for negotiation on the tariff issue.



As the EU prepares for the final vote on EV tariffs expected later this year, Spain's shift underscores the delicate balancing act European nations face in managing relations with China.



The outcome of this vote could have significant implications for EU-China trade relations and the European EV market. It also has the potential to impact the broader landscape of global trade in clean technologies.

