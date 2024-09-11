Seven Innovative Products Awarded By The 2024 Integrated Home Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integrated Home Competition Sponsors

2024 Integrated Home Competition judges. From left to right: Cory Constantino, Munim Ahmer, Jim Yorgey, Jake Marin, Jennifer Brons, Traea Vaillancourt, Linda Longo, and Larry Zarker.

The 2024 CEE Integrated Home Competition presented awards to seven innovative devices at the annual CEE Partners Meeting on September, 11.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 CEE Integrated Home Competition presented awards to seven innovative devices at the annual CEE Industry Partners Meeting. Award recipients embody the four tenets of the CEE Integrated Home Vision: energy savings, demand flexibility, consumer amenity, and security..Grand Prize Winner: Gradient All-Weather 120V Window Heat Pump.Winner: HAVEN Central Air Monitor and Controller.Winner: Savant Load Management Platform.Winner: Lumin Edge.Special Recognition for Consumer Amenity: MaxLiteHome Smart Product Starter Kito MaxLiteHome Smart A19 Lampo MaxLiteHome Smart Advanced Power Stripo MaxLiteHome Smart Wall Plug2024 entries were evaluated by a Judging Panel including individuals with expertise in energy efficiency program administration, usability, interoperability, experimental design, product installation, specific technology performance, and sales. Finalists demonstrated their products remotely or through in-person installation at the UL Solutions Performance Laboratory in Allentown, PA. The judges considered each entries' energy efficiency, load flexibility, and interoperability capabilities in addition to the entries' operation and user interfaces.In 2024, the Competition evaluated smaller plug load entries, including residential connected lighting and lighting controls, ceiling fans, home appliances, home energy management, and an open category for other connected home devices. The 2025 Competition will assess larger load entries such as water heaters, heating and cooling equipment, and electric vehicle supply equipment.John Taylor, CEE Executive Director, shared his excitement for the 2024 award recipients, stating that he has been“impressed with the ingenuity displayed” in this year's entries. He added that smart products promoted by the Competition are“critical to meeting demand response needs” and will“play a central role in current and future decarbonization efforts.”Award recipients were invited to speak to the CEE membership, which includes US and Canadian natural gas and electric efficiency program administrators, at CEE's Industry Partners Meeting. The awarded products will be showcased on the Integrated Home Competition website, at relevant trade shows, and promoted by select CEE member energy efficiency program administrators through local offerings. For more details on the Integrated Home Competition, please visit or contact ....About the CEE Integrated HomeThe CEE Integrated Home is a connected, fuel neutral, interactive, and efficient home where devices and systems effectively communicate to provide new value to customers, utility systems, and society. The Integrated Home Competition supports this vision through public promotion of commercially available solutions that are simple, reliable, well-designed, and highly functional. It provides a platform for distinguishing innovation in service to Integrated Demand Side Management objectives, including traditional energy savings. The Competition is sponsored by twenty-five energy-efficiency utilities, trade associations, and research entities across the United States and Canada.

