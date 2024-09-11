Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Specialized Guitar Pick To Double Sound Produced From The Strings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michael L. of Blue Springs, MO is the creator of the Double Guitar Pick, a unique guitar pick designed to magnify sounds emitted from the guitar. Users can double the sound produced from the guitar strings and enhance their playing. The pick essentially allows the user to play their guitar while doubling the sound produced from the strings. The picks can be made using plastic, metal, and other suitable materials. Each pick can be customized with different designs and colors. The unique pick offers a simple and convenient method for adjusting the sound of a guitar, providing enhanced resonance and much 'bigger' sound.The market for guitar picks is substantial, driven by the large global community of guitar players, ranging from hobbyists to professional musicians. Guitar picks, though small in size and relatively inexpensive, play a crucial role in music production, affecting tone, playing style, and comfort. Furthermore, musicians are constantly looking for new ways to evolve their musical style. The Double Guitar Pick is simple, yet versatile and innovative, offering a tool that any guitar player would appreciate to adjust the sound of their guitar without making any modifications to the strings, neck, etc. The invention would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Michael filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Double Guitar Pick product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Double Guitar Pick can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.