Red Square Celebrates 10 Years At Highland Village

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- September marks a significant milestone for both Red Square and Highland Village, as the boutique will be celebrating 10 years at the iconic Jackson shopping center. Over the past decade, Red Square has become a staple in the Jackson Metro area, providing women and men with high-quality denim, and excellent service. From game day gear to everyday basics, Red Square is a go-to destination for fashion essentials in Mississippi.

To celebrate its anniversary, Red Square has planned an exciting day of festivities and specials on September 13th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to offering 10% off of purchases all day, Red Square will also be offering a $50 gift card and VIP Swag Bag to the first 10 customers, a $27 sale room and $2,000 in giveaways. Every purchase at Red Square on September 13th will also earn customers 10% off for the year of 2025.

Red Square will also provide a variety of fun activities and offerings for customers. Customers can enjoy live music from DJ Adam from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A permanent jewelry bar with Dainty Magnolia will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. while Chic'd Out Designs will offer a custom hat bar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To top the celebration off, Red Square will be offering complimentary morning mimosas, free loaded teas as an afternoon pick-me-up, afternoon sips and dips and cakes and treats.

“Red Square has been a staple in our community for a decade and is such an important part of what makes Highland Village so special,” said Arielle Weston, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience.“We are so excited to see our customers come out and celebrate them this weekend and enjoy all of the fabulous offerings they have planned for the celebration.”

“Red Square has loved being a part of the Highland Village family for the past ten years,” said Allie Silguero-Burger and Jill Matheny, co-owners of Red Square.“We are thrilled to mark this milestone and cannot wait to celebrate with our wonderful customers. Our customers are at the

heart of all we do at Red Square, and this celebration is a heartfelt thank you for their continued support.”

Red Square is located near the Highland Village Courtyard across from Warby Parker.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is an eclectic collection of first and only shops and eateries in the heart of The City of Soul. This charming Jackson, Mississippi staple boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it's the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit , and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit , call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

