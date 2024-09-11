Uzbekistan Will Host Historic FIFA Futsal World Cup, Kicking Off September 14

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Uzbekistan is ready to make a lasting impact with just three days until the Futsal begins. This will be the first time the is held in Central Asia.

Mukhammad Sodik Sadik-Akhunov, head of the Uzbekistan Association's Competitions and Events Department, stated that the country is“well prepared” for the event. Uzbekistan has modernized its sporting infrastructure, including futsal arenas and training facilities.

The Futsal World Cup, starting on September 14 and ending on October 6, will showcase Uzbekistan's extensive preparations and FIFA's support. FIFA Forward 1.0 and 2.0 programs have funded the construction of pitches and renovations at the UFA Technical Centre in Tashkent.

The upgraded technical center now includes facilities for hosting matches, accommodating youth teams, and conducting theory sessions.

Sadik-Akhunov emphasized the UFA's goal to enhance futsal infrastructure, boost grassroots participation, and raise the sport's profile in Uzbekistan. The World Cup is seen as an opportunity to build a strong framework for the sport's growth.

The tournament will feature 24 teams, including debutants Afghanistan, Tajikistan, New Zealand, and France, while Portugal aims to defend their title.

Afghanistan, already in Tashkent, will kick off their FIFA Futsal World Cup campaign against Angola on Sunday, September 15.





