LG Leads Home Innovation With Advanced Refrigerators Promoting Healthier Living

Redefining how we think about fresh food storage, the LG (LG) refrigerator range is engineered to keep your food fresher, longer, and healthier. From the Top Mount Refrigerator in Dark Graphite Color with DoorCoolingTM, and Multi AirFlow and the Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch LED Display – both boasting a 509-liter capacity – to the 617-liter Side-by-Side InstaViewTM, LG continues to lead in home innovation for sustaining a healthier life.



A highlight of LG's refrigerator range is the InstaView Door-in-DoorTM feature of some models, which offers the convenience of a quick view without opening the door, helping to reduce cold air loss, not only saving energy but also maintaining the optimal temperature to lock in the freshness of superfoods and healthy snacks.



To further ensure that food retains its natural taste and texture, LG's LINEARCoolingTM technology minimizes temperature fluctuations, while the DoorCooling+TM system rapidly distributes cold air throughout the fridge, ensuring consistent cooling. Even refrigerators outside the premium range boast LG's Total No Frost technology, combined with the Multi-Air Flow system, also guaranteeing every corner of the fridge is consistently cool without the need for manual defrosting, eliminating the hassle while keeping food fresh.



For those who hold hygiene to the highest of standards, the Hygiene FRESH+TM air purification system of newer LG refrigerators is a game-changer. This five-step process eliminates 99.999% of bacteria, alongside odors and airborne contaminants, making the internal environment of the refrigerator as fresh as the food inside it, while the FRESHBalancerTM drawer in some models provides the perfect conditions for fruits and vegetables, preserving their moisture and crunch for extended periods.



With Smart ThinQTM technology and smart diagnosis, owners can effortlessly monitor and control wi-fi-enabled LG refrigerators from their smartphone, ensuring that their appliance operates at peak efficiency. Meanwhile, FRESHShieldTM Cooling creates a thermal barrier to maintain ideal temperatures, and the Custom ChillTM Pantry offers tailored temperature settings to suit a variety of food items, from deli meats to produce.



LG won't force its customers to live a healthier life, but its advanced refrigerator range makes it easier by providing the perfect environment for fresh food storage, helping to promote healthier living through innovative kitchen solutions.



