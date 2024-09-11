Ex-EU Special Rep For S Caucasus Appointed EU Ambassador To Uzbekistan
The former special representative of the European Union (EU) for
the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, has been appointed as the
ambassador of the EU to Uzbekistan.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov,
shared about this on his account on the "X" social network.
"Copies of the credentials of Toivo Klaar, the newly appointed
ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan, have been accepted.
The government of Uzbekistan is trying to help strengthen relations
between Central Asia and the EU and achieve tangible results," the
post reads.
