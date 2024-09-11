Ex-EU Special Rep For S Caucasus Appointed EU Ambassador To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The former special representative of the European Union (EU) for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, has been appointed as the ambassador of the EU to Uzbekistan.

The of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, shared about this on his account on the "X" social network.

"Copies of the credentials of Toivo Klaar, the newly appointed ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan, have been accepted. The of Uzbekistan is trying to help strengthen relations between Central Asia and the EU and achieve tangible results," the post reads.