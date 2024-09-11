Meloni Addresses Crimea Platform Summit: We Must Know How To Resist Russian Propaganda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni has said that Russia's illegal of Crimea violated all international rules, and the world must fight the narrative about "part of Russian territory."

She said this in a address to the fourth Crimea summit published on the website of the Italian government, Ukrinform reports.

In her statement, Meloni said that the "illegal annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation remains a very serious violation of that system of rules and principles universally recognized in the UN Charter that guarantee peaceful coexistence between Nations." She emphasized that it is a violation of the territorial integrity of a sovereign nation, which "tramples the rights of peoples who do not want to give up their identities, and remains so even ten years later."

"Considering Crimea as part of Russian territory is a piece of the Russian propaganda that we need to know how to counter, despite the fact that it finds support in some geographical maps circulated even in Western media," Meloni said.

She noted that since the start of the Russian invasion, Crimea has also become a base for "Russia's deliberate attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure."

"But Russia has not been able to break Ukraine's heroic resistance, and our cohesiveness and unity of purpose have secured Ukraine the aid it needs in order to defend its own freedom. This is a value, which we must cherish if we want peace to be restored in the heart of Europe," Meloni said.

She also addressed President Volodymyr Zelensky, declaring that "we will continue to stand by your side." According to her, Italy "will do so," also as G7 presidency, because "our goal is to put an end to this war and help Ukraine along its path towards a future grounded on peace, freedom, and prosperity."

"Looking to Ukraine's future also means thinking about its reconstruction, which must be supported in concert with international financial institutions. We intend to do our part, and in 2025 we will host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy. Unity is our strength, and the Ukrainian people can continue to count on us," Meloni said.