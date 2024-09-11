The Advanced Leadership Institute And Carnegie Mellon University Announce The 2024 National Executive Leadership Academy Cohort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) and Carnegie

Mellon University Tepper School of Business (CMU) are pleased to announce the 2024 cohort of TALI's National Executive Leadership Academy (NELA). The program officially started on September 9th and the cohort will be introduced to the broader TALI community on Thursday, September 12th at the 2024 National Executive Leadership Academy Kick-Off Program & Reception at CMU. During this special occasion, the cohort will be welcomed with a keynote address delivered by Steffanie Jasper, EVP, Enterprise Risk Management Executive, PNC and TALI Alumna and Advisory Board Member, and TALI and CMU dignitaries.

The National Academy is offered in a hybrid format including three months of online instruction, two one-week in-person sessions at the Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh, PA and one, in-person, two-day conference in Dallas, TX. Like TALI's Executive Leadership Academy, participants benefit from academic instruction geared towards the unique challenges that Black professionals face, executive coaching, mentor identification support, and peer networking.

Congratulations to this year's National Executive Leadership Academy cohort!

"TALI is proud to engage with CMU Tepper School of Business to continue positioning Black professionals across the nation for executive advancement," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute. "We're looking forward to continuing this important work with the impressive leaders who are a part of this year's National Executive Leadership Academy cohort."

"As TALI's academic partner, we continue to be committed to our role in providing world-class training through the National Executive Leadership Academy. We are pleased to host the new cohort at the Tepper School of Business," says Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean and Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business.

Atiya Abdelmalik- Director, Center for Thriving Communities, UF Health Jacksonville (FL)

Sylvana Bonner- Managing Director – Safety, FedEx Corporation (PA)

Rita Canton-

Director of Engineering Outreach, Carnegie Mellon University College of Engineering (PA)

Ramon De Los Santos- Senior Vice President – Technology Control Management, BNY (FL)

Kimberly Fowlkes- Director of Human Resources, The Hill School (PA)

Aleya Jennings- Director of Corporate Sponsorships and Individual Giving, Fred Rogers Productions (PA)

Randall Lucas- Human Resources Business Partner, Inova Health Systems (VA)

Johnne Moore- District Managing Director, Operations, FedEx Corporation (TX)

Tina L. Nixon- Vice President of Mission Effectiveness, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, UPMC Central PA (PA)

Rodney Sanders- SVP, Regional Credit Executive, PNC (GA)

Dannielle Sesay- Director of Compliance, New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (NJ)

Carol Sharp- President & CEO, The Night Ministry (IL)

Anshé Sledge- Former

Area Vice President of Outreach, Amedisys Hospice (GA)

Marion Townes- Vice President & Branch Manager, Erie Insurance Group (OH)

Kirk Willoughby-Hudson- Senior

Director, Payments Enablement, BNY (NY)

Bryan Wilson- Chief Growth Officer, 3P Advisors/Peachtree Providence Partners (NE)

Wendell Wooten Jr.- Sr. Director, Commercial Operations – Digital Intelligence Division, Wabtec Corporation (FL)

About The Advanced Leadership Institute

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. It is facilitated through an educational partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Lead Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Founding Underwriter: Highmark Foundation; Excellence Partners: Eden Hall Foundation and Henry L. Hillman Foundation; Lead Contributors: Highmark and The Heinz Endowments; Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC; Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Bank of America, Buchanan, CNX, Covestro, Dollar Bank, Duolingo, Duquesne Light Company, FedEx Corporation, Koppers, PPG, and Wabtec; Silver Sponsors: Allegheny Partners for Out-Of-School-Time (APOST), Form Energy, and Pittsburgh Legal Diversity and Inclusion Coalition; and Bronze Sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.

