Adrian Cole's 'Dream Lords' Receives 50Th Anniversary Collected Edition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 11, 2024 - Cirsova Publishing is excited to announce that it will be publishing Adrian Cole's"Dream Lords" saga in a collected edition for its 50th Anniversary.







“The Dream Lords” represented Adrian Cole's debut in his long and incredibly prolific career in science fiction and fantasy.“The Dream Lords” was originally published in single volume format through Zebra Books, with A Plague of Nightmares and Lord of Nightmares appearing in 1975 and the finale, Bane of Nightmares, released in 1976.

This new edition collects all three“Dream Lords” novels in omnibus for the first time, revised and with new foreword to the series.

Cirsova Publishing has been publishing Adrian Cole's new“Dream Lords” in its flagship magazine since 2016, and this anniversary omnibus will precede Dream Lords: Legacy, a first-ever collection of this new material.

The Dream Lords 50th Anniversary Omnibus will be available through Kickstarter, launching 10/1/24, in both hardcover and paperback.

Retail release is forthcoming.

Adrian Cole has had some thirty novels and numerous shorts published, including ebooks and audio books, for nearly fifty years, writing sf, fantasy and horror.“NICK NIGHTMARE INVESTIGATES” won the prestigious British Fantasy Society Award for Best Collection (2015).

His fantasy quartet,“THE OMARAN SAGA” was well-received in both the UK and US. His most recent work, an alternative Romano/Celtic trilogy,“WAR ON ROME,” is currently being printed in the US.

Cirsova Publishing began in 2016, launching its flagship quarterly fantasy magazine, which has published over 30 issues. They are also known for publishing Michael Tierney's Wild Stars science fantasy saga, Mongoose and Meerkat and other works by Jim Breyfogle, and the strange fiction of Misha Burnett. Earlier in 2024, Cirsova Publishing released JD Cowan's“Star Wanderers” and Jim Breyfogle's“A Bad Case of Dead.”

