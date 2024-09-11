Promwad Partners With Hilscher To Develop 'Universal' Industrial Communications Platform Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Promwad partners with Hilscher to develop 'universal' industrial communications platform

Promwad , an design house based in Germany, has collaborated with Hilscher , a and solution provider in industrial communication, to develop a pioneering universal robotics that addresses a critical problem faced by industrial robotics manufacturers using popular robotics platforms from Nvidia, Qualcomm, and other tech vendors.

The new platform, powered by the Hilscher netX communication controller, supports EtherCAT, PROFINET, and EtherNet/IP protocols and enables manufacturers to seamlessly integrate popular modules and ready-made servo drives with a wide range of industrial and consumer robots without the need for additional solutions, which the industrial robotics manufacturers face today.

The issue of integrating Nvidia Jetson, Nvidia Orin, or Qualcomm RB5 platforms into the existing industrial networks and components stems from the need for supplementary integration solutions to bridge the compatibility gaps. The problem leads to additional costs on hardware and complex software development, as well as a potentially diminished performance of the final robotic solution.

With the assistance of the Hilscher netX controllers' family, providing connectivity to the industrial network and platform adaptability, Promwad comes up with a single hardware solution that accommodates all real-time Ethernet and fieldbus systems for Nvidia-based automation boards.

The solution represents a carrier board that streamlines the user interface across protocols on the Hilscher platform and simplifies the integration of new modules via a wide array of drivers, guaranteeing its flexibility and adaptability.



As a result, robot manufacturers using Nvidia Jetson, Nvidia Orin or Qualcomm RB5 get the opportunity to eliminate additional expenses and achieve flexibility in developing complex robotic solutions.

Jörg Zimmermann, senior partner manager at Hilscher, says:“We are looking forward to our cooperation with Promwad and the resulting opportunities to further enhance Hilscher's expertise in industrial communication.

“With their experience, Promwad is an excellent addition to our portfolio of embedded design and software development partners, providing our customers with the opportunity to implement developments based on Hilscher technology quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Promwad has opened the waiting list offering companies to be among the first to utilise the platform, which is set for development in 2025. Moreover, the manufacturer is open to investment and partnership to introduce the platform to the market.