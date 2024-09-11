Mega Projects Execution Significant For Economic Development

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): People in some provinces have been thrilled about the launch of the Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan and India (TAPI) pipeline, Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan 500KV (TAP), Optical Fiber and railroad projects in the country and said the move would help generate work opportunities and improve the national economy.

Pajhwok Afghan News has conducted interviews with some people in some provinces to get their viewpoints on fresh developments.

Naqibullah Karimi, a resident of Balkh province said that Afghanistan's economy would improve with the launch of these projects and work opportunities would be generated for the people.

He said they were happy about the launch of these projects and asked people to support them.

Hidaytullah Saleh, a resident of Kandahar province, said TAP and TAPI projects are something that Afghans have been waiting for a long time and everyone hoped that these projects would been done in the previous republic regime, but unfortunately it did not happen.

He said It was not too late, because Afghans are currently facing more economic problems and unemployment than before, so with the implementation of these projects, many people would be provided with work and also it would bring other economic benefits to Afghanistan.

He said:“We are facing the shortage of internet, transit and electricity in the country and these things are the most important at the moment, through these projects, Afghanistan's needs will be met to a certain extent and it will also have a good income. ))”

Hayatullah asked the government to implement these projects at full speed to avoid possible delay once again.

Aziz Ahmad Shaharwand, a resident of Herat province, said it was a movement of happiness that Afghanistan achieved this milestone and inaugurated such a mega projects.

He said there was unemployment in the country and with the implementation of these projects work opportunities would be developed for the people.

Mohammad Siyam Haleem, the Kabul University teacher, said there would a significant change in the economic condition of Afghanistan after the inauguration of TAPI and the amount Afghanistan got as toll free from TAPI project could be spent on other infrastructure projects.

He said:“Big projects such as TAPI and TAP can create very good conditions for different sections of the society, such as the youth, in order to seriously reduce the unemployment rate in the country and also to prevent drugs, insecurity and immigration that affect the youth and among the root causes of unemployment.”

Qiyamuddin Qiyam, a resident of Jawzjan province, said he was thrilled that these projects are inaugurated because these projects generate work opportunities for the people.

He said:“These projects have a major role in the economy of Afghanistan, currently many people are unemployed in Afghanistan and with this, people will find work.”

Akmal Khogyani, a resident of Nangarhar province, said with the launch of these mega projects many people would get work opportunities.

He said:“At present, many young people have immigrated to foreign countries due to unemployment or are being displaced, the TAPI project, which is a major project in creating job opportunities and prevent the youth from leaving the country.”

Shaidurrahman, a resident of Khost province, said with the implementation of TAPI project thousands of Afghans would get direct and indirect work opportunities.

He said:“Another point is that the revenue of Afghanistan will increase with this project, the Islamic Emirate, as a responsible government, should be committed to implement this big project in Afghanistan with all its strength, so that people can get jobs.”

Sediqullah, a resident of Nimroz province, said he was happy about the launch of this project and it was the dream of the people of Afghanistan.

He said the project would help generate jobs in Nimroz province because the pipeline was going through Dilaram district.

The TAPI gas pipeline goes through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, the pipeline is 1,800 kilometres long and 816 kilometres of the pipeline goes through Afghanistan.

