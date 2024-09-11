Fundy Designer Announces Design Library Additions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Just in time for the busy fall sales season, Fundy Designer's Design Library, a $10k+ value-add for subscribers, adds new holiday cards, senior graduation album and card templates

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundy Software Inc. announced that they have added several new templates to their coveted Design Library. The Fundy Design Library includes templates for Albums, Wall Art Collections, Client Cards (Announcement, Save the Date, Thank you, Holiday, and more), Pre-Written Studio Magazines and Marketing Cards, and Social Stories, Reels and Slideshows. In total, there are hundreds of templates in the design library, with new ones added monthly, all of which are free to subscribers. Additionally, there are hundreds of Design Accents, 80 stock rooms and 30 songs to pair with slideshows that professional photographers use to drive sales. The most recent additions to the Design Library focus on senior portrait print sales and holiday cards.

"Our mission is to easily make professional photographers an extra $50K per year, with many making 3 to 4 times that, in just print sales. The Fundy Design Library has hundreds of templates available at their fingertips, pre-designed and pre-written that they can customize as they like and even then save as their own templates. Additional design elements and accents are included to reflect their and their client's style. Our #1 goal has always been to automate the design process and simplify the sales one, which is why the world's most successful wedding and portrait photographers choose Fundy Designer."

- Andrew Funderburg, Founder, Fundy Software.

Learn more about Fundy Designer and try the free unlimited trial here:

About Fundy Software

Founded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional design and IPS suite for professional photographers. It provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print albums, wall art collections, cards, studio magazines and more, quickly and easily. Their professional tools such as Auto Design, One Click Skin Retouching, Online Proofing, and more, save photographers countless hours and drive sales.

CONTACT:

Karen Bruhn,

[email protected]

SOURCE Fundy Software

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED