The Kelley Group Launches Stand Up 4 Initiatives To Champion Diversity, Financial Literacy And Entrepreneurship In The Financial Services Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group (TKG), a leading force in the services sector, is excited to announce the launch of the Stand Up 4 (SU4) Initiatives, an innovative effort to advance diversity in the financial services industry, as well as promote financial literacy and entrepreneurship in our nation's classrooms. TKG is commitment to having a positive impact on our nation's youth and enhance inclusiveness within the Wall Street community.

Forbes Coaches Council (PRNewsfoto/The Kelley Group, Intl.)

Sarano Kelley, Executive Director of SU4 Initiatives, is calling on leaders from advisory and asset management firms, as well as media outlets nationwide, to join this crucial movement. On June 28, 2024, leadership of the nation's top advisory firms from across the industry came together for the first time to prepare for a two-day historic event to be hosted early 2025 in New York City, the epicenter of the nation's financial institutions. The first day will be devoted to raising awareness about the vital importance of diversity in the workplace and the financial services industry and will address key challenges faced by Black African Americans, Hispanics, Asian Americans, women, and other minority groups.

Day two will be open to a wide range of financial services professionals interested in increasing financial literacy on a national level. Participants will be challenged to take a "Stand Up" pledge, committing to bring financial literacy and entrepreneurship into the nation's classrooms. A powerful coalition of financial professionals, CEOs, celebrities, and athletes will unite to inspire and educate young people, providing them with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in our increasingly complex economy.



According to Tamara Lynch, Deputy Executive Director of Stand Up 4 Initiatives, "The financial services industry has faced significant challenges in reflecting diversity within its workforce, particularly in leadership roles. Studies have consistently shown that diverse teams are better at decision-making, innovation, and overall financial performance. As such, embracing diversity is not just a moral imperative but a business necessity."

SU4 Initiatives Co-Founder, Brooke Kelley, adds, "We believe that a truly inclusive system can be the springboard we've all been hoping for to make financial and entrepreneurial education a part of every child's education."

To learn more about these initiatives, register for the upcoming webinar or contact Viktor@[email protected] :

EVENT: Stand Up 4 Initiative

TIME: 1 p.m. PDT/4 p.m. EDT

DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 25

Yes, I want to attend!

[ ]

If you are a financial advisor committed to bringing financial literacy into the nation's schools, contact Tamara, Deputy Executive Director of Stand Up 4 Financial Literacy. [[email protected] ].

About Sarano and Brooke Kelley

The Kelley's are known for consistently earning #1 rankings in speaking and coaching. They've published several books including the only book written for leaders on the topic of recruiting financial advisors, "The Recruiting Conundrum." Sarano and Brooke Kelley had the honor of being the first ever to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange to promote Financial Literacy Month.

